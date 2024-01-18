6 WiFi Repeaters worth using. Once connected, strong internet throughout the house. Updated in 2024.

#WiFi #Repeaters #worth #connected #strong #internet #house #Updated
WiFi Repeater, a great option for people who want smooth internet throughout their home!
When the internet does not cover the whole house or office and the internet is suddenly slow Opening websites or watching streaming is unbearably slow. Many people think about WiFi Repeater, a device that expands the internet signal to cover a greater area. Because aside from being cheap, only a few hundred baht, it’s also easy to buy. It can be paired with any model of router, not necessarily the same brand. You can pair with the Setup Wizard or the WPS button as usual or use an app. On a smartphone it’s easy. Compared to upgrading the system to Mesh WiFi, which is actually better. But it is more expensive that many people will definitely choose to use a WiFi Repeater.
On the other hand, WiFi Repeaters have some limitations. Because it will work as a separate sub-router by repeating the signal from the main router (Repeat). When you walk away from the Repeater until you are out of the signal band and are close to the Router, you will have to connect to the signal again. You may lose your rhythm sometimes during online meetings because the signal is lost at times. Or if you are sending and receiving large files, the file may not download successfully and you will have to start over. Therefore, if you want to use a repeater to expand the network signal in your home or office, you must accept this as well. But if connected to items that are rarely moved, such as smart TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, etc., they can be used well without any problems.
6 WiFi Repeaters worth using. Spend hundreds of baht to upgrade your internet to be as fast as before!
1. Mercusys ME30 AC1200 (639 baht)
- Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac
- Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)
- Wireless Security : WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK
- Antenna Type : 2 outside signal antennas
- Price : 639 baht (TP-Link Shopee Mall)
Mercusys ME30 AC1200 is an affordable WiFi Repeater with many features for people who have a large house or who want to install it in an office. In addition to being a normal Repeater, it can also be adjusted to Access Point mode, helping to increase the coverage of the internet signal. Anyone who has a 2-3 story house is ready to install a LAN system. When finished, connect the LAN cable and set it up in the Mercusys app right away. Plus, the box also has an Adaptive Path Selection speed management system to allocate speed to connected devices for loading. Information from the internet is available more quickly as well.
strength
Observations
2. Mi Wi-Fi Range Extender AC1200 (699 baht)
- Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac
- Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)
- Wireless Security : WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK
- Antenna Type : 2 outside signal antennas
- Price : 699 baht (Mi TH Store Shopee Mall)
Mi Wi-Fi Range Extender AC1200 is a WiFi Repeater that the author purchased for use in the home. Except for the Reset button, it’s difficult to press and requires only using a SIM needle. It’s considered very usable, whether it’s connected to a LAN cable to be used as an Access Point, there’s a WPS button that can be conveniently pressed on the front of the box. You can also set it up through the Mi Home app with other Xiaomi devices. From our experience, it has a wide and stable signal and can connect to many devices at the same time without any problems. It is another product from the Xiaomi group that is very interesting.
strength
Observations
3. Tenda A18V3.0 AC1200 (911 baht)
- Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac
- Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)
- Wireless Security : WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK
- Antenna Type : 2 outside signal antennas
- Price : 911 baht (Vnix Group Shopee Mall)
Tenda A18V3.0 AC1200 This model is even set up through the app. It can’t be like other models, but there is a Setup Wizard system for quickly setting up compensation as well. Therefore, it is easy to set up the repeater ready to use, plus there is a security system completely installed, including a WPS button, Encryption mode, and functions. Hides an additional SSID and has a LAN port attached to it. It can be used to connect to a router for a more stable internet signal or to connect to other devices like a Smart TV. It’s another model worth using from a leading brand like Tenda.
strength
Observations
4. TP-Link RE200 AC750 (690 baht)
- Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac
- Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+433 Mbps)
- Wireless Security : 64/128/152-bit WEP, WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK
- Antenna Type : Built-in
- Price : 690 baht (TP-Link Shopee Mall)
The leading brand in WiFi Routers and wireless devices like TP-Link has the TP-Link RE200 AC750 to choose from, which has the advantage of being able to connect a LAN cable and set it up as an Access Point. It also has the EasyMesh feature to integrate with the TP-Link router, changing it. It can be a mesh signal distribution point, greatly reducing the hassle of switching connections back and forth. If anyone is planning to create a Mesh WiFi system in their home, then buying this WiFi Repeater and using it before connecting with the Router is also good.
strength
Observations
5. TP-Link RE450 AC1750 (1,990 baht)
- Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac
- Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,750 Mbps (450+1,300 Mbps)
- Wireless Security : 64/128-bit WEP, WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK
- Antenna Type : 3 outside signal antennas
- Price : 1,990 baht (TP-Link Shopee Mall)
If you want a WiFi Repeater with 5GHz frequency, gigabit speed and 3 antennas, connect to various devices. Can get more and distribute the signal more widely. There is TP-Link RE450 AC1750 available for purchase, which can broadcast a 5GHz signal at a maximum speed of 1,300 Mbps. It can also be connected via LAN cable to other devices such as Smart TVs, computers or game consoles. The internet connection can be more stable as well. It is considered very useful and usable.
strength
Observations
6. TP-Link RE705X AX3000 (3,590 baht)
- Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 6 standard 802.11ax
- Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 3,000 Mbps (574+2,402 Mbps)
- Wireless Security : WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA3
- Antenna Type : 2 outside signal antennas
- Price : 3,590 baht (TP-Link Shopee Mall)
If your home internet package is gigabit fast and you want a Wi-Fi 6 security system as well, invest in TP-Link RE705X AX3000 because in addition to being a WiFi Repeater with 2 antennas, it can spread the signal widely and cover a wide area. Can also be used as an Access Point or connected to a router in the network with the EasyMesh feature. It can be easily used as a signal distribution point for internet coverage throughout the house through the TP-Link Tether app on your smartphone. It is a repeater with good performance that can be supplemented. With a home router that provides a wider and faster signal, it is worth investing in this model of RE705X to use.
strength
Observations
Summary of the specs of 6 WiFi Repeaters worth using to expand the spectrum widely. Strong internet throughout the house!
Summary of specs
WiFi RepeaterMercusys ME30 AC1200Mi Wi-Fi Range Extender AC1200Tenda A18V3.0 AC1200Wireless StandardWi-Fi 5 standard 802.11acWi-Fi 5 standard 802.11acWi-Fi 5 standard 802.11acFrequency2.4GHz, 5GHz
Speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)2.4GHz, 5GHz
Speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)2.4GHz, 5GHz
Speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)Wireless SecurityWPA-PSK / WPA2-PSKWPA-PSK / WPA2-PSKWPA-PSK / WPA2-PSKAntenna Type2 outdoor signal antennas2 outdoor signal antennas2 outdoor signal antennasPrice639699911 Summary of specifications
WiFi RepeaterTP-Link RE200 AC750TP-Link RE450 AC1750TP-Link RE705X AX3000Wireless StandardWi-Fi 5 standard 802.11acWi-Fi 5 standard 802.11acWi-Fi 6 standard 802.11axFrequency2.4GHz, 5GHz
Speed 1,200 Mbps (300+433 Mbps)2.4GHz, 5GHz
Speed 1,750 Mbps (450+1,300 Mbps)2.4GHz, 5GHz
Speed 3,000 Mbps (574+2,402 Mbps)Wireless Security64/128/152-bit WEP
WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK
64/128-bit WEP
WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK
WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA3Antenna TypeBuilt-in3 outdoor antennas2 outdoor antennasPrice6901,9903,590
WiFi Repeater, in addition to being available for purchase in a variety of price ranges, from hundreds to thousands of baht. It’s also easy to install and use. Just pair the signal with the Router box and connect it to a signal-depleted spot to connect to the internet faster. Plus, some models can even run a LAN cable from the body to the Smart TV, making using the internet many times more convenient. If anyone plans to upgrade the internet at home for a relatively inexpensive price, buying a repeater to use first is a good way.
FAQ
1. What is the difference between WiFi Repeater and Mesh WiFi?
Answer: The method of operation is different, that is, the Repeater repeats the signal from the Router and distributes the signal in the area by acting as another Router, but the Mesh uses the same connection name as the main Router. When moving from one point to another, there is no need to connect. New signal repeater type
2. What is an Access Point?
Answer: Access Point (AP) works as its name suggests. It is a point of distribution of internet signals from the internet service provider. You can connect a LAN cable or wirelessly to the router. It helps increase the area to receive the internet signal to be wider and support many internet-connected devices. climb
3. If the Repeater does not have the function of pairing with the Router through the app, what should I do?
Answer: Use the method of pressing the WPS buttons of both devices. To start, plug both devices in so they’re ready to use first, then press the WPS button on the Router first, then press the button on the Repeater, then both devices will communicate with each other until pairing is complete. If after setting it doesn’t work and you see that the Repeater’s light is off, then start again.
4. How many Mbps can the maximum speed of Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz be?
Answer: 2.4GHz can achieve speeds of 450-600 Mbps, while 5GHz can reach 1,300 Mbps, which is the best speed in theory. But during actual use, there may be other factors causing the speed to be lower than this.
5. How many square meters can the WiFi Repeater’s maximum signal propagation distance be?
Answer: In theory, the signal can be distributed to a maximum width of 92-232 square meters, which a single repeater can easily cover 1 floor of a single house today.