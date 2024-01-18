6 WiFi Repeaters worth using. Once connected, strong internet throughout the house. Updated in 2024.

#WiFi #Repeaters #worth #connected #strong #internet #house #Updated

WiFi Repeater, a great option for people who want smooth internet throughout their home!

When the internet does not cover the whole house or office and the internet is suddenly slow Opening websites or watching streaming is unbearably slow. Many people think about WiFi Repeater, a device that expands the internet signal to cover a greater area. Because aside from being cheap, only a few hundred baht, it’s also easy to buy. It can be paired with any model of router, not necessarily the same brand. You can pair with the Setup Wizard or the WPS button as usual or use an app. On a smartphone it’s easy. Compared to upgrading the system to Mesh WiFi, which is actually better. But it is more expensive that many people will definitely choose to use a WiFi Repeater.

On the other hand, WiFi Repeaters have some limitations. Because it will work as a separate sub-router by repeating the signal from the main router (Repeat). When you walk away from the Repeater until you are out of the signal band and are close to the Router, you will have to connect to the signal again. You may lose your rhythm sometimes during online meetings because the signal is lost at times. Or if you are sending and receiving large files, the file may not download successfully and you will have to start over. Therefore, if you want to use a repeater to expand the network signal in your home or office, you must accept this as well. But if connected to items that are rarely moved, such as smart TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, etc., they can be used well without any problems.

6 WiFi Repeaters worth using. Spend hundreds of baht to upgrade your internet to be as fast as before!

Mercusys ME30 AC1200 (639 baht)

Mi Wi-Fi Range Extender AC1200 (699 baht)

Tenda A18V3.0 AC1200 (911 baht)

TP-Link RE200 AC750 (690 baht)

TP-Link RE450 AC1750 (1,990 baht)

TP-Link RE705X AX3000 (3,590 baht)

1. Mercusys ME30 AC1200 (639 baht)

Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac

: Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)

: 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps) Wireless Security : WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK

: WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK Antenna Type : 2 outside signal antennas

: 2 outside signal antennas Price : 639 baht (TP-Link Shopee Mall)

Mercusys ME30 AC1200 is an affordable WiFi Repeater with many features for people who have a large house or who want to install it in an office. In addition to being a normal Repeater, it can also be adjusted to Access Point mode, helping to increase the coverage of the internet signal. Anyone who has a 2-3 story house is ready to install a LAN system. When finished, connect the LAN cable and set it up in the Mercusys app right away. Plus, the box also has an Adaptive Path Selection speed management system to allocate speed to connected devices for loading. Information from the internet is available more quickly as well.

strength

Easy setup with the MERCUSYS app on your smartphone.

There is a LAN port for connecting between the Router and Repeater for a more stable signal.

There is an Adaptive Path Selection function to manage the signal so that the internet is always fast.

Can be set to Access Point Mode to help expand the internet signal.

Observations

You should connect a LAN cable for the best possible internet signal distribution.

2. Mi Wi-Fi Range Extender AC1200 (699 baht)

Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac

: Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)

: 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps) Wireless Security : WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK

: WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK Antenna Type : 2 outside signal antennas

: 2 outside signal antennas Price : 699 baht (Mi TH Store Shopee Mall)

Mi Wi-Fi Range Extender AC1200 is a WiFi Repeater that the author purchased for use in the home. Except for the Reset button, it’s difficult to press and requires only using a SIM needle. It’s considered very usable, whether it’s connected to a LAN cable to be used as an Access Point, there’s a WPS button that can be conveniently pressed on the front of the box. You can also set it up through the Mi Home app with other Xiaomi devices. From our experience, it has a wide and stable signal and can connect to many devices at the same time without any problems. It is another product from the Xiaomi group that is very interesting.

strength

Easy to set up using the Mi Home app with other Xiaomi devices.

Can be used in Repeater or Access Point mode, increasing signal coverage.

There is a WPS button that can be pressed on the front of the repeater box, convenient to use.

There is a SmartLink function. If the router loses its signal, it will automatically connect back.

Observations

The Reset button is inside the box. You only need to use a needle to insert the SIM card. Resetting the settings is not very convenient.

3. Tenda A18V3.0 AC1200 (911 baht)

Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac

: Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)

: 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps) Wireless Security : WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK

: WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK Antenna Type : 2 outside signal antennas

: 2 outside signal antennas Price : 911 baht (Vnix Group Shopee Mall)

Tenda A18V3.0 AC1200 This model is even set up through the app. It can’t be like other models, but there is a Setup Wizard system for quickly setting up compensation as well. Therefore, it is easy to set up the repeater ready to use, plus there is a security system completely installed, including a WPS button, Encryption mode, and functions. Hides an additional SSID and has a LAN port attached to it. It can be used to connect to a router for a more stable internet signal or to connect to other devices like a Smart TV. It’s another model worth using from a leading brand like Tenda.

strength

There is a LAN port for connecting to a router for a stable signal or connecting to other devices for a better signal.

There are security functions including a WPS button, encryption mode, and the ability to hide the SSID.

There is a function to manage good signal channels for various devices. automatically for better connectivity

Put on a light to indicate whether the point of use receives a good internet signal or not.

Observations

Settings via smartphone apps are not supported. Must be set according to the manual only.

4. TP-Link RE200 AC750 (690 baht)

Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac

: Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+433 Mbps)

: 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,200 Mbps (300+433 Mbps) Wireless Security : 64/128/152-bit WEP, WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK

: 64/128/152-bit WEP, WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK Antenna Type : Built-in

: Built-in Price : 690 baht (TP-Link Shopee Mall)

The leading brand in WiFi Routers and wireless devices like TP-Link has the TP-Link RE200 AC750 to choose from, which has the advantage of being able to connect a LAN cable and set it up as an Access Point. It also has the EasyMesh feature to integrate with the TP-Link router, changing it. It can be a mesh signal distribution point, greatly reducing the hassle of switching connections back and forth. If anyone is planning to create a Mesh WiFi system in their home, then buying this WiFi Repeater and using it before connecting with the Router is also good.

strength

Can be used in 3 ways, can be used as a Repeater or Access Point.

Connect Mesh to TP-Link Router to increase signal strength.

There are lights to show connection status and signal strength for easy viewing.

There is a LAN port that can be used to make an Access Point or connect to devices that have this port in the house.

Observations

The 5GHz wave has a lower speed than other models, from the 867 to only 433 Mbps.

5. TP-Link RE450 AC1750 (1,990 baht)

Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac

: Wi-Fi 5 standard 802.11ac Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,750 Mbps (450+1,300 Mbps)

: 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 1,750 Mbps (450+1,300 Mbps) Wireless Security : 64/128-bit WEP, WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK

: 64/128-bit WEP, WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK Antenna Type : 3 outside signal antennas

: 3 outside signal antennas Price : 1,990 baht (TP-Link Shopee Mall)

If you want a WiFi Repeater with 5GHz frequency, gigabit speed and 3 antennas, connect to various devices. Can get more and distribute the signal more widely. There is TP-Link RE450 AC1750 available for purchase, which can broadcast a 5GHz signal at a maximum speed of 1,300 Mbps. It can also be connected via LAN cable to other devices such as Smart TVs, computers or game consoles. The internet connection can be more stable as well. It is considered very useful and usable.

strength

The 5GHz wave has a speed of up to 1,300 Mbps, receiving high-speed internet signals well.

The signal antenna can be pushed out to distribute the internet signal more extensively.

There is a light indicator informing the user whether the Repeater is receiving signals from the Router box well or not.

Easy to connect, just press the RE button on the router and repeater to pair them.

There is a LAN port to connect to the Router for faster and more stable signal transmission.

Observations

Can’t connect to Mesh WiFi like other repeaters from the brand.

6. TP-Link RE705X AX3000 (3,590 baht)

Wireless Standard : Wi-Fi 6 standard 802.11ax

: Wi-Fi 6 standard 802.11ax Frequency : 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 3,000 Mbps (574+2,402 Mbps)

: 2.4GHz, 5GHz speed 3,000 Mbps (574+2,402 Mbps) Wireless Security : WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA3

: WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA3 Antenna Type : 2 outside signal antennas

: 2 outside signal antennas Price : 3,590 baht (TP-Link Shopee Mall)

If your home internet package is gigabit fast and you want a Wi-Fi 6 security system as well, invest in TP-Link RE705X AX3000 because in addition to being a WiFi Repeater with 2 antennas, it can spread the signal widely and cover a wide area. Can also be used as an Access Point or connected to a router in the network with the EasyMesh feature. It can be easily used as a signal distribution point for internet coverage throughout the house through the TP-Link Tether app on your smartphone. It is a repeater with good performance that can be supplemented. With a home router that provides a wider and faster signal, it is worth investing in this model of RE705X to use.

strength

Receive internet signals via the Wi-Fi 6 standard with high speed, stability and more security.

There is an Adaptive Path Selection feature to help manage the data transmission channel in the best way possible at all times.

You can set it up as a Repeater or Access Point to help distribute the Wi-Fi signal better.

There is an EasyMesh feature to connect to Mesh WiFi with TP-Link Router to increase signal strength.

Conveniently set up via the TP-Link Tether app on your smartphone right away.

Observations

The highest price in the WiFi Repeater group, comparable to some Router AX models.

Summary of the specs of 6 WiFi Repeaters worth using to expand the spectrum widely. Strong internet throughout the house!

Summary of specs

WiFi RepeaterMercusys ME30 AC1200Mi Wi-Fi Range Extender AC1200Tenda A18V3.0 AC1200Wireless StandardWi-Fi 5 standard 802.11acWi-Fi 5 standard 802.11acWi-Fi 5 standard 802.11acFrequency2.4GHz, 5GHz

Speed ​​1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)2.4GHz, 5GHz

Speed ​​1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)2.4GHz, 5GHz

Speed ​​1,200 Mbps (300+867 Mbps)Wireless SecurityWPA-PSK / WPA2-PSKWPA-PSK / WPA2-PSKWPA-PSK / WPA2-PSKAntenna Type2 outdoor signal antennas2 outdoor signal antennas2 outdoor signal antennasPrice639699911 Summary of specifications

WiFi RepeaterTP-Link RE200 AC750TP-Link RE450 AC1750TP-Link RE705X AX3000Wireless StandardWi-Fi 5 standard 802.11acWi-Fi 5 standard 802.11acWi-Fi 6 standard 802.11axFrequency2.4GHz, 5GHz

Speed ​​1,200 Mbps (300+433 Mbps)2.4GHz, 5GHz

Speed ​​1,750 Mbps (450+1,300 Mbps)2.4GHz, 5GHz

Speed ​​3,000 Mbps (574+2,402 Mbps)Wireless Security64/128/152-bit WEP

WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK

64/128-bit WEP

WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK

WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA3Antenna TypeBuilt-in3 outdoor antennas2 outdoor antennasPrice6901,9903,590

WiFi Repeater, in addition to being available for purchase in a variety of price ranges, from hundreds to thousands of baht. It’s also easy to install and use. Just pair the signal with the Router box and connect it to a signal-depleted spot to connect to the internet faster. Plus, some models can even run a LAN cable from the body to the Smart TV, making using the internet many times more convenient. If anyone plans to upgrade the internet at home for a relatively inexpensive price, buying a repeater to use first is a good way.

FAQ

1. What is the difference between WiFi Repeater and Mesh WiFi?

Answer: The method of operation is different, that is, the Repeater repeats the signal from the Router and distributes the signal in the area by acting as another Router, but the Mesh uses the same connection name as the main Router. When moving from one point to another, there is no need to connect. New signal repeater type

2. What is an Access Point?

Answer: Access Point (AP) works as its name suggests. It is a point of distribution of internet signals from the internet service provider. You can connect a LAN cable or wirelessly to the router. It helps increase the area to receive the internet signal to be wider and support many internet-connected devices. climb

3. If the Repeater does not have the function of pairing with the Router through the app, what should I do?

Answer: Use the method of pressing the WPS buttons of both devices. To start, plug both devices in so they’re ready to use first, then press the WPS button on the Router first, then press the button on the Repeater, then both devices will communicate with each other until pairing is complete. If after setting it doesn’t work and you see that the Repeater’s light is off, then start again.

4. How many Mbps can the maximum speed of Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz be?

Answer: 2.4GHz can achieve speeds of 450-600 Mbps, while 5GHz can reach 1,300 Mbps, which is the best speed in theory. But during actual use, there may be other factors causing the speed to be lower than this.

5. How many square meters can the WiFi Repeater’s maximum signal propagation distance be?

Answer: In theory, the signal can be distributed to a maximum width of 92-232 square meters, which a single repeater can easily cover 1 floor of a single house today.

