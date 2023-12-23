“60% of the electoral process in the DRC went well”, assess OSCPC observers –

The representative of the Civil Society Organization for Peace in Congo (OSCPC) exclusively told Radio that the “important thing is that the elections were held, despite the failures registered”.

At issue is the fact that “the polling stations should open at 6 am and voting should begin at 7 am, ending at 5 pm on Wednesday (on the same day), but, unfortunately, that is not what happened in this commune. in Bandalungua for example, most assemblies opened at noon, there was not much turnout as expected, because many voters were unmotivated and returned to their homes”, said the OSCPC representative.

For this reason, voting continued on Thursday, the 21st, to allow those who did not exercise their right to vote the day before to vote today.

Meanwhile, our interlocutor estimates that 60% of the electoral process went well, said the representative of the Civil Society Organization for Peace in Congo.

Follow the full coverage of the elections in the DRC, on Rádio , on 103.7 FM for Luanda, and on the portal www.correiokianda.info.

By Queirós Chilúvia, direct from the Democratic Republic of Congo

Also Read:  DRC: liabilities and assets of Fayulu and Katumbi in the 2023 elections -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor
PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor
Posted on
‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’
‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’
Posted on
NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression
NBA “bully” Green will receive help to reduce attacks of aggression
Posted on
The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses
The number of patients in emergency departments has doubled… Critical statement from experts: We are experiencing a potpourri of viruses
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News