“60% of the electoral process in the DRC went well”, assess OSCPC observers

The representative of the Civil Society Organization for Peace in Congo (OSCPC) exclusively told Radio that the “important thing is that the elections were held, despite the failures registered”.

At issue is the fact that “the polling stations should open at 6 am and voting should begin at 7 am, ending at 5 pm on Wednesday (on the same day), but, unfortunately, that is not what happened in this commune. in Bandalungua for example, most assemblies opened at noon, there was not much turnout as expected, because many voters were unmotivated and returned to their homes”, said the OSCPC representative.

For this reason, voting continued on Thursday, the 21st, to allow those who did not exercise their right to vote the day before to vote today.

Meanwhile, our interlocutor estimates that 60% of the electoral process went well, said the representative of the Civil Society Organization for Peace in Congo.

By Queirós Chilúvia, direct from the Democratic Republic of Congo