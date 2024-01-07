60 years and 10 years of work, What kind of pension can you count on?

#years #years #work #kind #pension #count

The Polish pension system is defined by the Act on pensions and disability pensions from the Social Insurance Fund. According to her, seniors who are over 60 (in the case of women) and 65 (in the case of men) and who can prove the minimum required length of service are entitled to a pension.

As far as the process of granting the pension itself is concerned, persons born before 1949 are entitled to pension benefits based on the principles from before the reform introduced in 1999, and persons born after 1949 are entitled to benefits divided into two systems. Some of the funds were transferred to an individual account managed by the Social Insurance Institution, and some were obtained by the Open Pension Fund. Since 2014, OFE has become a voluntary option, so you can still use it, but there is no longer such an obligation.

The amount of the pension depends on the amount of indexed contributions on the insured person’s account and:

indexed initial capital

funds recorded on the subaccount

average life expectancy.

Funds transferred to the account controlled by the Social Insurance Institution are indexed. The indexation index is announced by the Minister of Family, Labor and Social Policy.

People who have reached the required retirement age and have sufficient length of service are entitled to a minimum guaranteed pension. It currently amounts to PLN 1,588.44.

The statutory retirement age in Poland is 60 years for women and 65 years for men, but during retirement the length of service is equally important. In Poland, a minimum period for paying contributions has been established and it is currently 20 and 25 years for women and men. However, this minimum contribution period is usually associated with receiving the lowest benefits, often insufficient for a decent standard of living. Therefore, ZUS argues that it is worth working longer if possible – longer work guarantees a higher pension. What about people who have reached retirement age but do not have the required minimum length of service?

If a person does not have the required length of service, his or her pension will be proportional to the contributions accumulated in the pension account. A person who has worked for only 10 years will receive a pension based on accumulated contributions. At the lowest national level, this may mean approximately PLN 300 for men and PLN 250 for women. 10 years is only half of the experience required for the minimum pension.

