64 GB DDR5 memory modules are coming, with which the total capacity can be expanded up to 256 GB – PCW

The industry is making a significant leap in terms of the maximum amount of RAM available.

It took a long time before the DDR5 standard, originally promised for 2018, finally appeared on the market, since the actual debut of the technology only took place in 2020, and even today these modules are not particularly cheap, not to mention the hardware compatible with them.

Those who are not held back by money can step on the gas and soon pack up to 256 GB of memory, which is significantly more powerful than the predecessor DDR4, into their computer.

A Wccftech as it recently reported that both MSI and ASRock will support 64 GB DDR5 memories, of which the motherboards can accommodate up to four, increasing the maximum capacity to 256 GB. MSI demonstrated the leap with a Pro X670-P Wi-Fi motherboard, and ASRock with the AMD X670 and Intel Z790 platforms.

A firmware update will be required to enable support, and of course the 64GB memory modules themselves, of which the Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5 kit will be one of the first contenders. The 48GB modules available so far have been able to achieve a total capacity of up to 192GB, so the industry is now making a respectable 33% advance in pushing the limit.

Of course, the fact that a field user has no need for 256 GB of DDR5 memory is another matter, but this segment is not the target audience here.