65 million euros in damage due to exploded nitrous oxide cylinders, the government is considering compensation

ANPA waste processors have suffered more than 65 million euros in damage this year due to exploding nitrous oxide cylinders

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 10:15

Waste processors have suffered more than 65 million euros in damage this year due to exploding nitrous oxide cylinders. This is reported by the Waste Companies Association. According to the trade association, it is a miracle that no one has been injured yet.

Nitrous oxide cylinders are dumped in residual waste and can then explode in garbage trucks and incinerators. This year, thousands of cylinders exploded in the furnaces of waste processors.

No more deposits

Nitrous oxide has been on the list of prohibited substances under the Opium Act since the beginning of this year. Prior to the ban, refillable cylinders were used more often and users could return these cylinders to traders after use. This happened en masse at the time, because the deposit they received for this was usually about 30 euros per cylinder.

However, since the ban, deposits are no longer paid by illegal traders. According to Ralph Peters of the Royal Dutch Association for Waste and Cleaning Services (NVRD), nitrous oxide cylinders now end up on the street and among the residual waste.

“The incentive to return cylinders properly is now gone. Disposable cylinders are now used instead of refillable cylinders,” says Peters. Although these are not legal in the Netherlands, they can easily be ordered online; in other countries they are.

Lots of costs

In a number of municipalities, nitrous oxide users can hand in nitrous oxide cylinders at the recycling center. “Sorting out those cylinders costs approximately 17 million euros per year,” says Peters. But not everyone uses this option, which means that removing cylinders from waste before they end up in the incineration plant costs a lot of money. According to Peters, around 40 million euros per year.

And due to the large number of nitrous oxide cylinders that end up among the residual waste every week, it is not possible to sort them all out. If such a nitrous oxide cylinder explodes, it can cause serious damage and the machine often has to be shut down for a long time. That led to 65 million in damage last year.

Compensation

According to Peters, it is important that municipalities are compensated for the costs associated with sorting. According to him, it is a national problem and it is therefore fairest if the government compensates. “Otherwise, the waste tax may have to increase.”

In response to the high damage, the government said in a response this morning that it wanted to urgently find a solution. Financial compensation for waste companies to finance preventive measures is being considered, among other things, the Ministries of Justice and Security, Infrastructure and Water Management and Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) said in a joint statement.

However, they maintain that there is no causal link between the nitrous oxide ban and the dumped cylinders.