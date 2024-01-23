7 Advantages and Weaknesses of OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, a midrange cellphone that doesn’t just sell looks

#Advantages #Weaknesses #OPPO #Reno11 #Pro #midrange #cellphone #doesnt #sell

TRIBUNSHOPPING.COM – OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G was officially introduced to the Indonesian market in January 2024.

This device is an upper-middle or midrange cellphone (HP) that looks eye-catching.

How could it not be, the presence of this OPPO cellphone adopts a body design that is beautiful, aesthetic and beautiful.

However, the presence of this midrange cellphone doesn’t just sell looks.

Because OPPO also provides it with a number of selling points that can make it even more considered.

To find out more deeply, take a look at the following seven advantages and disadvantages of the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G:

1. Performance is getting fiercer

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and super spacious storage (oppo.com)

One of the interesting things about the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G lies in the kitchen runway sector.

It’s not wrong, this OPPO cellphone comes with increasingly fierce performance.

This is because the Reno11 Pro 5G adopts the Dimensity 8200 chipset from MediaTek.

According to claims, this chipset provides an increase in CPU performance of up to 6 percent.

This 4 nm chipset is written to have an Octa Core CPU with a power of up to 3.1 GHz and a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

This OPPO HP’s powerful engine is supported by 12 GB RAM memory combined with 512 GB storage capacity.

No less, OPPO also still provides this cellphone with a RAM expansion feature or virtual memory of up to 12 GB.

However, it should be noted that the Reno11 Pro 5G does not support the use of a microSD card to expand its already spacious storage.

2. The curved screen is pleasing to the eye

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7 inch curved screen (Tribunshopping.com/RamaFitra)

The next advantage of the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is in the screen sector.

This OPPO cellphone comes with a curved screen, aka 3D Curved Screen.

This is an AMOLED panel screen with a fairly spacious size of 6.7 inches.

In use, this OPPO cellphone screen is capable of displaying sharp images in Full HD Plus resolution or 1080 x 2412 pixels.

Not only is it sharp, the appearance and movement of this cellphone screen can also feel smoother.

Because the screen on the Reno11 Pro 5G is also supported by a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

OPPO claims that this screen area is supported by a brightness level of 950 nits and is HDR10 Plus certified.

The curved screen on the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G also has a punch hole notch.

3. Complete Camera Arrangement

Kamera OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G (oppo.com)

Not much different from other OPPO cellphones, the Reno11 Pro 5G also seems to prioritize the camera sector.

It can be seen that this midrange cellphone offers a triple camera arrangement complete with LED Flash through its beautiful rear body.

In detail, the three cameras include a 50 MP main lens, 32 MP telephoto and 8 MP ultrawide.

On the main camera, the lens used is SONY IMX890 and is supported Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

As a result, the main camera of this OPPO cellphone can be used to take photos and videos with less shaking.

Meanwhile, with the telephoto lens, this camera can be used to take pictures with optical zoom (Optical Zoom) twice.

This Oppo cellphone can also be used to take pictures with a wider viewing angle via the ultrawide lens it carries.

The rear camera arrangement of the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G can also be used to record video up to 4K 30 FPS or 1080 P 60 FPS.

This OPPO cellphone presents another lens through the front side in the punch hole packaging.

This is a 32 MP selfie camera that can also be used to record 4K resolution videos at 30 FPS.

4. Fast Charging 80 Watt

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is supported by 80 Watt SUPERVOOC in the power sector (oppo.com)

In the power sector, the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G may not be like other recent cellphones which come with an even 5000 mAh battery.

To be more precise, this midrange class OPPO cellphone comes equipped with a battery with a capacity of 4600 mAh.

However, the performance of this battery should not be underestimated.

Because the battery carried by the Reno11 Pro 5G is also supported by 80 watt SUPERVOOC.

This is a fast charging feature which is claimed to be able to charge the battery up to 45 percent in around 10 minutes.

When charging, this OPPO cellphone can be charged using the USB Type-C port.

5. Beautiful aesthetic design

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G rear body design, a powerful midrange cellphone with a capable camera (Tribunshopping.com/RamaFitra)

Aesthetic and beautiful, two words that actually cannot be separated from the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G.

Because this midrange cellphone adopts a body design that is said to be called Natural Aesthetic.

This design makes the back of the cellphone able to present an aesthetic and beautiful feel of natural beauty.

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is available in Indonesia in two color variants, namely Pearl White and Stone Grey.

In the Pearl White variant, the design is said to be inspired by the shine of pearls and white sand.

Meanwhile, the Stone Gray color makes this OPPO cellphone sparkle like rocks on a beach illuminated by the sun.

6. NFC feature and fingerprint sensor on screen

The OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G curved screen is also supported by a fingerprint sensor (oppo.com)

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is also even more attractive with a number of features it brings.

Take one example, namely Near Field Communication (NFC), a feature that will be much sought after in this digital era.

Not without reason, because the NFC feature supports practical financial transactions.

Cellphones with the NFC feature can be used to check or top up e-money balances.

NFC is also often used to transfer data wirelessly or without using cables.

Because it comes with an AMOLED panel, the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G has also adopted a fingerprint sensor on the screen.

7. LinkBoost

Illustration of LinkBoost which will still make the signal stable and strong even in an underground garage (oppo.com)

Another feature offered by OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is LinkBoost.

According to his claim, this feature will make the signal connection strong and stable.

As a result, the cellphone can always be connected to the cellular network for a number of activities, for example surfing the internet.

LinkBoost is said to increase signal reception capabilities by up to 17 percent.

It should also be noted that OPPO also includes the LinkBoost feature on the Reno11 5G, aka the regular model.

Unfortunately it’s still a mono speaker and no IP rating

Present as a midrange cellphone, the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G still has several notes.

One of them is the sound output performance which is only produced from mono speakers.

However, the sound output performance of this cellphone is still adequate for everyday use.

Another thing is regarding the IP Rating or durability certification for the beautiful body it carries.

Until this presentation was made, unfortunately the IP Rating of the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G had not been mentioned by the company.

Coming to Indonesia, this OPPO cellphone is only available in one memory variant, namely 12 GB/ 512 GB.

Regarding price, the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G comes with a price tag of IDR 8,999,000 in the Indonesian market.

This midrange class cellphone with a beautiful body can be obtained through the official sales channels of OPPO Indonesia and company partners.

(RamaFitra/Tribunshopping.com)