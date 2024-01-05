7 Animals Often Associated with Death, Bad Omens

#Animals #Death #Bad #Omens

In various cultures, bats have long been a symbol of death, carrying mysterious connotations and often associated with divination of fate. For example, the Māori people of New Zealand associate bats with the Hokioi, a mythical nocturnal bird that is said to have the ability to predict death. The famous Māori proverb, “bats fly at dusk, Hokioi fly at night,” creates the image of bats as heralds from a spiritual world closely connected to life and death. This legend describes the Hokioi as a bird that can never be seen directly, only heard through its screams in the dark of night.

However, the mystery surrounding the Hokioi becomes deeper with the possibility that this bird is actually Haast’s eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), which is now extinct. Haast’s Eagle is a giant bird of prey that is large enough to carry a small child. While the Hokioi may be just a legend, this interpretation adds an element of historical reality to the myth. The association between bats and prophecies of death in Māori culture creates a complex and confusing picture, implying a close connection between human life and nature.

The bat, as a symbol of death, highlights the way various cultures view and interpret the meaning of life and the end of life. Throughout history, these creatures have been an integral part of the myths, legends and beliefs that shape the way humans understand and celebrate the journey of life and death.

Also Read:  Former Cuban boxer Rolando Garbey dies

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Playing with cats and swimming in the Nile.. Anya Taylor-Joy documents her visit to Egypt “video and photos”
Playing with cats and swimming in the Nile.. Anya Taylor-Joy documents her visit to Egypt “video and photos”
Posted on
announcing chaos in the eastern US and 60 km/h. wind speed
announcing chaos in the eastern US and 60 km/h. wind speed
Posted on
Green One Capital launches fund in partnership with Noronha Sanches
Green One Capital launches fund in partnership with Noronha Sanches
Posted on
Telex: Why does everything have to beep?
Telex: Why does everything have to beep?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News