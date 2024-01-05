7 Animals Often Associated with Death, Bad Omens

#Animals #Death #Bad #Omens

In various cultures, bats have long been a symbol of death, carrying mysterious connotations and often associated with divination of fate. For example, the Māori people of New Zealand associate bats with the Hokioi, a mythical nocturnal bird that is said to have the ability to predict death. The famous Māori proverb, “bats fly at dusk, Hokioi fly at night,” creates the image of bats as heralds from a spiritual world closely connected to life and death. This legend describes the Hokioi as a bird that can never be seen directly, only heard through its screams in the dark of night.

However, the mystery surrounding the Hokioi becomes deeper with the possibility that this bird is actually Haast’s eagle (Hieraaetus moorei), which is now extinct. Haast’s Eagle is a giant bird of prey that is large enough to carry a small child. While the Hokioi may be just a legend, this interpretation adds an element of historical reality to the myth. The association between bats and prophecies of death in Māori culture creates a complex and confusing picture, implying a close connection between human life and nature.

The bat, as a symbol of death, highlights the way various cultures view and interpret the meaning of life and the end of life. Throughout history, these creatures have been an integral part of the myths, legends and beliefs that shape the way humans understand and celebrate the journey of life and death.