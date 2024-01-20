7 basic principles for successful interior design

#basic #principles #successful #interior #design

Choosing beautiful curtains, elegant materials, harmonizing courtyards, shapes… Successful interior decoration requires respecting certain basic principles. Here are seven essential elements for an impressive decor.

1. A harmonized framework

We think of the floor coverings, the woodwork, the wood of the staircase which harmonizes with that of the parquet, but also the doors and decorative hardware. A fluid, homogeneous environment exudes a feeling of order and beauty.

2. Beautiful window treatments

For the feeling of everyday privacy, curtains, blinds or shutters are essential. Whether you opt for a romantic or hyper-modern style, there is always a suitable model, which enhances the whole and completes the decor.

3. Boldness

With white walls, a beige sofa, and a trio of perfectly coordinated cushions, there is no risk of going wrong, but rather of being boring. What makes a room memorable is that little extra craziness, that eye-catching shade, that object that arouses curiosity. But to do this, you have to trust yourself and… dare!

4. In light

Lighting is often neglected in decoration. However, it is one of the most magical aspects, most likely to establish a pleasant atmosphere or to mask certain small defects. We think about functional, ambient lighting (pretty table or desk lamps) and accent lighting (above a beautiful object, a frame, etc.). We complete it with candles or tealight holders.

5. A concern for design

The shapes bring rhythm and dynamics. The circular shapes respond to the square shapes, they complement each other. We take this into account when we choose furniture to express our tastes and our style.

6. Printed

The patterns enrich the decor with a touch of fantasy and movement. They help us integrate color accents, establishing the style of a room. Eclectic combinations like big prints are unrivaled in adding character. How can we introduce pattern into our decor? By rugs, cushions, throws, etc.

7. Real materials

Furniture made from natural or noble materials such as linen, stone or wood brings an authentic, rich character. The same goes for the materials, natural materials are a guarantee of timelessness.

Bonus: How to make your decor warmer?

There are these details that make the decor real, warm, lived-in. Nothing is sadder than these sanitized decors that look like catalogs!

It’s personal, but I would say that the presence of books, photos, flowers and plants is essential. We also think of small useful accessories, and elements that contribute to comfort: cozy blankets, cushions, rugs, side tables.