7 better and worse Resident Evil games that nobody remembers anymore

Most people are only familiar with the mainstream Resident Evil games, even though the series is actually at least as expansive as Call of Duty.

Daniel Bódi

03/31/2023 – If you think Capcom has maxed out the remake craze with Resident Evil 4, you couldn’t be more wrong. There are still plenty of parts of the Resident Evil series that can be reheated at any time due to the lack of new ideas, or due to riding the retro trend that has been very hot lately. It’s true, many of them are not particularly worthy, since even the biggest fans barely remember them anymore, and obviously not by accident.

It’s hard to say when Resident Evil really peaked. The quality of the games is highly fluctuating, and although in the 2000s there were new episodes, experimental side-tracks, and re-releases that are still much criticized today, on average we can see that the critical assessment of Resident Evil was worse than it is now. Fortunately, the majority of these games have been forgotten by everyone by now, in fact, there are plenty of them that Man in Black seemed to have flashed, and we didn’t even remember them the day after their release.

I brought seven of these totally forgotten Resident Evil games, which were completely erased from the collective memory of the gaming world.

1. Resident Evil Survivor

We like to think that manufacturers only recently got used to their experiments, such as the Kinect, or the PSVR now, but in fact, each console generation had its own fad. In the PS1 era, these were the light guns that you could use while standing in front of the TV to press different rail shooters. Sony’s add-on was called GunCon, and in 2000 RE: Survivor was made especially for it.

That’s why it’s not a shame at all that it was completely forgotten, since it was mercilessly rubbish, perhaps one of the lowest-rated RE games in the history of the entire franchise. Of particular interest, some of the guns from the infamous Columbine high school shooting were taken out of Survivor, just to avoid the bad weather that surrounded shooting games after the massacre.

But it doesn’t matter, because this stuff would have been horrible even with them. It’s completely incomprehensible, but it lived through three sequels.

2. Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Capcom drew a very bad conclusion from the success of the legendary fourth stage. According to them, Leon S. Kennedy’s Spanish adventure became such a success because it changed style and showed more and better action than the previous, still fixed-camera parts.

This is how the RE series began to turn into an action game, the clear low point of which is Operation Raccoon City, which immediately precedes the sixth act. During the game, we took control of Umbrella’s cleaning team, which seemed quite innovative and daring, but don’t be fooled!

Operation Raccoon City became an incredibly bad, ill-conceived and painfully boring action game with weak and annoying controls, a boring story and characters, and absolutely unimaginative levels. It’s all suffering, but fortunately everyone soon forgot that it existed at all.

3. Resident Evil: Crisis Evil

And if it’s a change of style, then one of the strangest, though by no means the most painful, examples of this was Crisis Evil. Almost no one heard of this stage, even though there was even a second part. Perhaps the reason for this is that we don’t even really know who made it or why.

Seriously! Crisis Evil exists, but you can only download them from underground forums, fan sites, or abandonedware sites reserved for such forgotten games.

Anyway, Crisis Evil is a nuclear retro beat’em’up with the main characters of Resident Evil, controlling whom we had to defeat the monsters of Raccoon City in the typical side-view blocky way. The first part was theoretically published in 2013, and the second in 2014, somewhere-somehow, and almost no one knows about its existence beyond a very narrow stratum.

4. Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles + Darkside Chronicles

Where Survivor failed, Umbrella Chronicles and Darkside Chronicles for the Wii flashed. Although the motion-sensing RE games weren’t outstanding at all, the Wii’s extremely fun solutions make them fun to play as well.

These titles brought the atmosphere of the arcade into the living room with a good sense, and although none of them showed anything new – neither in the genre of rail shooters with light guns, nor in the world of RE, it was still good to shoot while waving and jumping in front of the TV. I could imagine a similar, albeit much more modern and interactive act on Switch.

5. Resident Evil: Gaiden

In the 2000s, for some reason, it was very fashionable to port everything to Nintendo’s insanely successful handheld console, the Game Boy. It doesn’t matter that the machine itself is terribly weak, almost every successful game had a copy of a completely unnecessary GB.

Gaiden, which was the entry of the Resident Evil series for the handheld console, was exactly like this. However, due to the power of the machine, we had to survive here by controlling Leon S. Kennedy, looking down from above, although if someone didn’t tell us that we see him under the multitude of pixels, then we wouldn’t even notice it. How completely unnecessary this GB detour was is shown by the fact that Capcom deleted it from the official RE-canon a long time ago. Its existence is only evidenced by a few articles and videos, like this one here.

6. Resident Evil: Outbreak

Many call Resident Evil 4 a great innovator, but in fact Capcom has always liked to experiment. In the vast majority of cases, these were all postponed, if the critics did not tear them apart, then they were financially unsuccessful.

Somewhere between the two, Outbreak helped a lot, which was not a bad game, but it can be called revolutionary in several areas. The game was originally released for PS2 in 2003, and compared to that, it looked really good. But its greatest virtue was not its graphics, but its full Internet support, thanks to which we could play the story together with up to three friends.

It may come as a surprise, since many people have never even heard of Outbreak, but the game was supported until 2011, when the servers were shut down for good. If the rumors are to be believed, this could be the next title on Capcom’s remaster-remake list.

7. Resident Evil: Deadly Silence

The Game Boy wasn’t the only Nintendo console that Capcom tried a Resident Evil on. Let’s say that this again does not cause much surprise, since the Nintendo DS is one of the most successful game consoles of all time, so they would have been stupid to miss such a big jump.

Deadly Silence is actually a demake of the first two REs, i.e. a dumbed-down adaptation for the DS. Although Deadly Silence is from 2006, the non-existent power of the machine makes Resi 1-2 even uglier than the originals released 10 years earlier in 1996 and 1998. Sure, they expanded the DS version a bit with some extra features, but overall it’s just one of the many unnecessary Resident Evil re-releases.

Did you know any of them? Did you actually play one or two of them?

