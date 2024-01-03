7 Earthquake and Tsunami Detection Applications on Mobile Phones

#Earthquake #Tsunami #Detection #Applications #Mobile #Phones

Selular.ID – The following is the latest earthquake information application on mobile phones to find out about earthquake events that occurred in Indonesia.

Earthquakes are a disaster that is feared by people around the world and even Indonesia.

Not long ago, Japan was hit by a severe earthquake which also resulted in a tsunami, on the first day of 2024, Monday (1/1/2024).

Not only Japan, a number of regions in Indonesia such as Sumedang and even Bogor also experienced earthquakes recently.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and even tsunamis because it is located in the ring of fire.

Now technology is increasingly advanced and the latest earthquake information applications are created to anticipate.

From the latest earthquake information application, users can find out the strength of the earthquake and whether there is a threat of a tsunami or not?

What are the latest earthquake information applications that you can download on your smartphone?

The following is the latest earthquake information application for Android smartphones that you can use:

1. BMKG information

Of course, we have to update information from trusted official sources, namely through the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

Where with this earthquake detection application, we will get information notifications directly from BMKG.

Apart from providing earthquake disasters, the BMKG Info application also provides information regarding weather forecasts which are updated every hour.

For the latest earthquake information, we will be given information on strength, location, along with the distance of the earthquake point to where you are.

