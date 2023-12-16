7 foods you should always have in your fridge

#foods #fridge

Refrigerating yogurt is important to guarantee its shelf life, food safety and preserve beneficial bacteria for the body.

The ideal is to consume natural yogurt in smoothies or with fruits, nuts and whole grains.

3. Fruits

Consuming a variety of fruits contributes to the intake of various nutrients. Many fruits do not need to be stored in the refrigerator, but refrigeration may be recommended in some cases, mainly to maintain food freshness and preserve nutrients. Among them, strawberries, grapes, melon, pineapple, watermelon, peach, plum and persimmon.

One way to make fruit consumption easier is to leave several options chopped and stored in the refrigerator. However, it is important to use suitable containers and pay attention to the refrigeration period, which should not exceed two days.

4. Leite

Milk is a drink rich in calcium and proteins, as well as containing phosphorus, sodium, potassium and vitamins. These nutrients are important for bone health, lowering blood pressure and increasing muscle gain. Furthermore, it helps with child development.