7 short stories about Lionel Messi from his childhood that you may not have known

THE UNKNOWN ANECDOTES OF LIONEL MESSI

1. HE WON A BAREFOOT FOOTBALL-TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Fabián Soldini, the representative who brought Lionel Messi to Barcelona, ​​said that for a Friends’ Day in Rosario, all the boys who were represented by the business group for which he worked met together and organized a soccer-tennis tournament. There were players like Renzo Ruggiero (Rosario Central), who were five years ahead of him. There was also Nacho Scocco, who was in the Newell’s youth team. The winner was Messi, with the particularity that he won it… playing barefoot!

2. “I WANT TO SEE RICHARD”

Diego Vallejos was a neighbor of the Messi family. Today he still lives a few meters from the house where Leo grew up in Rosario. And they shared a school, as well as a neighborhood. The teacher Andrea, from School No. 66 General Las Heras, was driven crazy: she was accused of having an alleged affair with the bus driver who took them to the carpentry shop. To the rhythm of the Queen song “We Will Rock You,” she was made to blush every time Richard arrived in the vehicle.

3. GAMES AT THE TRAFFIC LIGHT

Bruno Milanesio threw walls with Messi in the children’s teams at Newell’s. He belonged to that famous Leprosy Category 87 that won every tournament they put in front of him. Off the court, they were also close. And one day when three or four boys met at the Milanesio house, they had no better idea than to have Leo play little games at the traffic light on the corner to ask for coins between the vehicles. Immediately Bruno’s mother saw them through the window and challenged them. The collection was so low that they didn’t even buy a soda for everyone.

4. CHEATING IN VIDEO GAMES

If Leo didn’t walk with a ball, then he made it move with video games. It was another hobby that he had as a child and carried over into adulthood. One day at Bruno Milanesio’s house they put a football cartridge on the Sega console. Messi’s former teammate says that in a penalty shootout it was impossible to beat the computer. He then proposed changing the controls, that one of them would play for the other team and that way they could defeat the rival knowing which suit they were going to shoot each penalty for. In a moment of distraction, Leo appeared shouting that champions had emerged (in theory, he played alone against the machine), but that he had already turned off the console. To this day, Milanesio distrusts his ability to play video games: “he can’t lose at all.”

5. INTRUDERS IN THE REGIMENT

If the attack did not take place on the pavement of the streets of the block or in the garbage dump that today was transformed into a neighborhood club, Messi and his friend Diego would lead their gang to sneak into the Regiment property that was a few meters away. from their respective homes. Since at that time there was still military activity, the soldiers took them out every time they saw them from a distance, climbing a tree or playing ball with improvised goals.

6. CURED BY UNA MACUMBA

Newell’s Category 87 went to play a tournament in the Santa Fe town of El Trébol, where Bruno Milanesio’s grandmother was from. One day before the final, Leo sprained his ankle and was in doubt for the decisive match. His teammate’s grandmother asked some personal questions about Messi’s family, consulted the ankle of which leg he was damaged and assured that he would be cured by the next day. Believe it or burst: Leo was able to play in the final and they emerged champions.

7. “IF YOU SCORE 5 GOALS, I WILL BUY YOU THE DIVER AND THE BACKPACK”

During the trial he did in Barcelona in 2000, Soldini challenged him to score five goals in practice to buy him a piece of clothing that he had seen in a shop window. Despite being shorter than his classmate, Leo dazzled. And in reduced football that day he scored four. At one point he kicked and the ball went all the way across the goal line. His representative denied that he had scored the ball into the goal to avoid paying the prize, although it was finally validated.