7 symptoms can be warning signs

By: Judith Braun

Stomach diseases are manifested by various symptoms. Therefore, pay attention to your digestion and take your stomach health seriously.

Our stomach plays a central role in our digestive system and has a significant influence on our well-being. When stomach problems develop, they can significantly impact daily life. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at seven common symptoms that may indicate something is wrong with your stomach.

Symptoms of stomach diseases: 1. Abdominal pain and cramps

Anyone who has stomach problems often suffers from abdominal pain. © Science Photo Library/IMAGO

Abdominal pain is often the most obvious sign of stomach problems. This pain can vary from mild to severe and is often accompanied by cramps. Chronic abdominal pain should not be ignored as it can indicate various stomach diseases including gastritis, peptic ulcer or even inflammatory bowel disease.

Symptoms of stomach diseases: 2. Heartburn and acid belching

When stomach acid enters the esophagus, it can cause heartburn and acid reflux. These symptoms may indicate gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), in which the sphincter between the stomach and esophagus does not function properly. If left untreated, GERD can lead to serious complications.

Symptoms of stomach diseases: 3. Loss of appetite or excessive hunger

Changes in appetite, be it a sudden loss or excessive hunger, can indicate stomach problems. These symptoms could be signs of stomach inflammation or other illnesses that affect normal food intake.

Symptoms of stomach diseases: 4. Nausea and vomiting

Nausea and vomiting are common signs of stomach problems, especially if they occur regularly. This can indicate a variety of causes, including stomach inflammation, infection, or ulcers.

Symptoms of stomach diseases: 5. Changes in bowel movements

Changes in the consistency, color, or frequency of bowel movements may indicate gastrointestinal problems. This could indicate intolerance, inflammation or infection in the gastrointestinal tract.

Symptoms of stomach disorders: 6. Bloating and bloating

Gas and a bloated feeling can indicate problems in the gastrointestinal tract, especially if they are accompanied by other symptoms. This could be due to a disturbed intestinal flora, irritable bowel syndrome or food intolerances.

Symptoms of stomach diseases: 7. Weight loss for no apparent reason

Unintentional weight loss, especially if it occurs quickly, should be taken seriously. This could indicate various stomach diseases, including cancer. A thorough investigation is essential in such cases.

It is important to note that these symptoms do not always indicate stomach disorders, but can also have other causes. However, if you notice one or more of these symptoms, it is advisable to see a doctor. Timely diagnosis and treatment can help prevent more serious complications and improve quality of life.

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

