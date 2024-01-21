7 things you should know if you want to own ‘Apple Vision Pro’. Pre-orders now open in the United States.

#Apple #Vision #Pro #Preorders #open #United #States

‘Apple Vision Pro’, the new world-changing gadget that many people have been waiting for, is now open for pre-order on Friday, January 19th, for customers in the United States. Prices start at around ‘120,000 baht’, but before you take the first step towards experiencing the next generation of technology, PC Mag has compiled 7 things you should know for those preparing to order Vision Pro on the famous Apple website. The following

1) Where can I order Vision Pro?



Apple Vision Pro is now available for pre-order on Apple’s website, starting in the United States first. There are options to choose from as follows:

2) Not just ‘VR glasses’

Even though the appearance is similar to VR (Virtual Reality) glasses, the concept is to block the view of the outside world. Taking us to a virtual world, Apple chose to use the term ‘Spatial Computing’ devices, or devices that do not display on a square screen. But it’s the empty space around us. And if we dig into the technical details, Vision Pro is considered a Mixed Reality device that mixes both VR and AR together (AR – Augmented Reality is the overlay of the virtual world on the real world like Pokemon Go).

Vision Pro isn’t the first to release glasses like this. Market leader Meta has both the Meta Pro and Meta Quest 3, which are already on the market. There are also both pure VR glasses and AR glasses on the market. It remains to be seen whether the arrival of Vision Pro will change the user experience. Or break the barrier to make a product in a specific group like this become the glasses that everyone loves. How would you like to wear it?

3) Not born to be worn outside.

Even though Vision Pro is said to be able to show us our surroundings, it’s not so good that we can actually walk around in it. Dangers can range from hitting the edge of a table or bed to being hit by a car. Plus the battery lasts no more than 2.5 hours. If you don’t use it for a long time, you may have to put it in your bag or plug it in to charge.

4) Use ‘hands’ instead of joysticks

Since the launch of the iPhone in 2007, Apple has preached that the ultimate control device is our finger, and that’s true of the Vision Pro. or joystick like others, Vision Pro relies solely on the user’s ‘hand’, tracking eye movements. Along with voice commands only to command, which has been a new gesture since the launch of Vision Pro is the ‘pinch’ gesture, which in the latest version of WatchOS of the Apple Watch has added this gesture as well. Who? Those who have an Apple Watch can try doing this pose to get used to it first.

On the body of the Apple Vision Pro, there’s only one button, the ‘Digital Crown’ like on the Apple Watch, which lets you scroll up and down. And you can also connect a mouse. or keyboard for gestures you might be more familiar with.

5) Developed on macOS and iOS.

6) Watch in full view with a mobile movie theater.

Vision Pro comes with a library of Apple TV movies and series, so you can take your giant movie theater with you wherever you go. You can also watch quality content from famous streaming players such as SPN, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull. TV, IMAX, TikTok, and Mubi, not only that. Movies that are shot in 3D will be able to be watched with Vision Pro without having to pay extra. And you don’t have to wear 3D glasses, you just have to spare some batteries.

7) Fast and powerful like an iPad Pro

In addition to the high-quality cameras, sensors, and screens packed into Vision Pro, the chip that is like the brain of Vision Pro also has ‘M2’ that handles application processing and the visionOS system, with a new chip like R1 coming. Specially handles the creation of groundbreaking images and the R2 chip to manage the camera. and various sensors, which will allow the Vision Pro to process smoothly, just like a Macbook that uses the same chip like the Macbook Air 2023 and Macbook Pro 2022. No need to worry about lag.

For fans who want to carry the Vision Pro from the United States, you may need to study the details carefully. The Mac Rumors website reveals that the points you need to understand when using the Vision Pro coming from the United States are as follows:

Only English (US) is supported including Typing, Siri and Dictation initially.

The App Store is only available for Apple IDs whose regional location is the United States.

Apple Music and TV purchases require an Apple ID with the region set to the United States.

ZEISS supplementary lenses require a prescription. Issued by professionals in the United States only. And the product ships only in America.

You may not be able to access apps, features, or content that are only available in certain countries.

Support is available in the United States only.

This year there will be other countries Gradually available for sale within this year. When will Thai fans get a glimpse of the real Vision Pro? We’ll have to wait and see.

Source: PC Mag, Apple, Mac Rumors