7 ‘Trends in eating behavior of Thai people’ 2024, pay attention to healthy food, 66% exercise

‘Euromonitor’ reveals the results of a survey of 7 ‘Trends in Thai people’s eating behavior’ in 2024, finding that working-age Thais in the post-COVID era care about health Be more careful about what you eat. and increased exercise as well

From the survey results of Euromonitor Last year, it was found that Thai people of working age in the post-COVID era There is a more sedentary lifestyle. This information is analyzed to Trends in eating behavior of Thai people Found that

1 in 4 Thai people are controlling their diet.

65% are more focused on healthy ingredients

41% care about nutrition labels on products When buying products or services

65% feel they can make a difference in the world with their choices and behavior.

66% like to exercise regularly, either at home, online or at the gym.

58% regularly consume dietary supplements or vitamins for health.

Euromonitor (Euromonitor, Consumer Lifestyles in Thailand and Consumer Values ​​and Behavior in Thailand July 2023) The company collects data. And market analysis indicates that after COVID, more Thai people are working at home. Lifestyle is more sedentary than before.

But sitting and working for many hours in a row Causes health risks and illnesses. When the body is not moved, it results in a greater risk of disease.

Many people try to adjust their dietary lifestyle. or even exercise But it is difficult because you encounter many limitations, such as not having time to cook your own food. Lack of cooking skills

However, from the survey results, it was found that many people started exercising. Shows good behavior that is changing after the new year by Ajinomoto (Thailand) based on survey results from Euromonitor summarize Trend to eat well and be happy of Thai people, including eating habits exercise health care along with introducing the science of food innovation and health For a sustainable quality of life in Thai society, they are as follows:

Eat more healthy food

1 Eat well, deliciously, focus on quality. Modern consumers are paying more attention to healthy ingredients. Emphasis on controlling the food eaten each day to control weight and proper nutrition, such as reducing sweet, fatty, salty, or reducing sodium for good health. But still delicious Consumers are also willing to pay more for healthful food. They will buy products from stores and brands that are reliable.

2 Pay attention to nutrition labels Read the ingredients and nutritional values. that helps in deciding to purchase products This is to ensure that they are eating truly healthy food.

3 health supplement products In line with the lifestyle of Thai people who are more fond of exercising.

Therefore looking for products that give energy and nourish the body. When Thai society enters an aging society Therefore, people are paying attention to health supplement products. Especially the group that helps restore muscles and joints even more.

4 Make your own food and drinks. Thai people are increasingly fond of cooking their own food at home. Because they are used to it during the COVID period. In addition, cooking for your own food also responds to the inside of Thai people who are more attentive to healthy ingredients. By using seasonings to enhance the taste or reduce the steps in cooking. Make it easier and faster.

Trend of making your own coffee at home

There is still The trend of making coffee at home (home café) It’s also popular among coffee lovers. Helps you create satisfying menus with a variety of flavors.

5 green foods that care about the environment Modern consumers increasingly see the importance of environmentally friendly consumption, such as reducing meat consumption. By turning their attention to eating more Plant-based food.

and buy more food that has local production sources or products To reduce carbon footprints and also pay attention to food waste management. Care about the environment and want to support products with sustainable production processes

6 Use technology for physical and mental health Use more devices to support health care, such as smart watches in health care processing.

Use AI

Use AI to analyze personalized health care And there is also increased use of health applications, such as analyzing eating habits and calculating calories. Water drinking calculator app sleep aid or online health consultation (tele-medicine)

7 Be happy and strong both physically and mentally. From the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Thai people have become more attentive to their health and exercise. Especially exercising at home. And it is evident from running races that are a very popular trend in the past 1-2 years. There is also an emphasis on mental health. Reward yourself by going for a massage, spa, or counseling or therapy. For better living conditions

Mr. Ichiro Sakakura

Ajinomoto Introducing innovations regarding food and health through the use ofThe science of amino acids By Mr. Ichiro Sakakura, President of Ajinomoto (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said

“Amino acids are found in our bodies, all around us, and have an incredible influence on our health and lifestyle. Ajinomoto is a pioneer in researching the science of amino acids. By developing knowledge and discovering innovations that help promote well-being through the food we eat. By using the BCAA group of amino acids, especially ‘Leucine’, which helps support muscle building very well in the elderly and people who like to exercise.

Too Good To Waste

We also focus on the environment with the Too Good To Waste campaign to pass on ideas and management of food loss and food waste to Thai people. To reduce the impact on the environment To move towards becoming ‘Leaders in creating well-being’ for Thai society in the future.”