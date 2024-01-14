‘7 years old and arriving here with an iPhone 14… Seriously’

#years #arriving #iPhone #14..

Marjolein and Martine create the ChatLicense app together. Marjolein lives in Rotterdam with her husband and two daughters Valerie (12) and Elodie (10), Martine lives in Kuala Lumpur with her husband and children Tijn (9) and Vesper (6).

Early one morning, Marjolein and Martine have a digital discussion about telephone use among young children.

Martine:

05.50 Morning – I know it’s early for you, but I need your help… V has a friend over and she brings her phone.

05.51 7 years old and arrives here with an iPhone 14… Seriously 🤪 I hadn’t thought that I should already have an opinion about this.

05.52 How do you do this? Her mother wants her to be available. But now suddenly they are here together on YouTube shorts.

Marjoram:

07.01 Yo Morning this Monday 🥱

07.01 Already resolved? That chica is there nice and early! Put that phone in the kitchen or something? That mother can still reach you. Absolutely fine.

Martine:

07.08 I didn’t feel like being that mother who forbids everything again… so now I’m sitting at the edge of the pool with them… 💦

Marjoram:

07.09 7 degrees here 🌧️ and mother goose is foraging for breakfast in the cold, but rubs it in 😎👙 * unloads the dishwasher *

07.10 Anyways, your house your rules, come on you can do it! Or will that 7-year-old get a tantrum? Or will her mother/father not accept that?

Martine:

07.17 Hm yes, they can imitate a dance together, I promised… It’s not that they just want to do it. But suddenly I’m on edge. What do I actually think about this? What are my rules? 🤔

07.18 How was the weekend sleepover?

Marjoram:

07.19 Hahaha changing the subject!! Tip from Flip – phones in the lunch box or somewhere else in the kitchen. Explain that it is to do other fun things and that this is how it works at your home. If necessary, add your own, good example and so on. At 7 years old I would say, max 10 minutes together upstairs and downstairs, don’t take that thing into the bedroom… FF also check with those parents whether she has not created any public adult accounts for my daughter, in terms of dances with V? 07.20 Sleepover was doable, pillow fight with 2 teeth through lip, only 1 had to puke and no one suddenly wanted to go home at 3am. Nice and easy!

Children’s phone use

