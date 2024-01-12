70-year-old woman who gave birth to twins after assisted reproduction shares first photos: “It’s God’s will”

#70yearold #woman #gave #birth #twins #assisted #reproduction #shares #photos #Gods

November 29 Safina Namukwaya gave birth to a boy and a girl at Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Center in Kampala, Uganda. According to female fertility specialist Dr. Edward Tamale Sali, the babies were discharged on January 6, weighing more than 2.27 kilograms each.

“She can’t stop admiring them. She is a loving and playful mother”, – to the portal today.com said ETSali.

Ms. Namukwaya named her daughter Shakira Babiyre Nabagala and her son is Kato Shafique Kangave (Babiyre and Kato for short). The doctor says that the mother of the twins also has a new nickname: she will now be known as Nalongo, which means mother of twins. S. Namukwaya’s husband, Walusimbi Badru, will be called Salongo or the father of the twins.

January 6 at a press conference outside the hospital, ETSali recalled how S. Namukwaya was up and walking the same day after she gave birth to the twins.

“She is well, her blood pressure is normal, she is not diabetic – she is a very healthy woman and the whole of Africa is happy for her,” ETSali said.

Infant pediatrician Dr. Gloria Lunyolo described the twins as “miracle babies” and said they alternate between formula and breast milk.

“Some may argue that 70 is old, but God decided that I would have twins in my 70s. There is no one who can limit God’s will and power,” said S. Namukwaya.

She is also raising a three-year-old daughter and is happy to have many supportive people to help her raise the little ones.

Namukwaya was helped to conceive by in vitro fertilization (IVF), which, because of her age, used donor eggs and her husband’s sperm.

“We implanted four embryos and she had twins,” the fertility specialist previously said.

US Assisted Fertilization in vitro, that is, in a test tube or by another method, is applied up to the age of 55, so the head of the New York fertility clinic, dr. Bran Lewine is convinced that impregnating a 70-year-old is highly irresponsible.

“Data shows that women who give birth over the age of 50 are more likely to have hypertension, gestational diabetes, and have a higher rate of preterm birth. If a 70-year-old develops a blood clot, he will have a stroke or heart attack, which would affect fetal development. And who will take care of these medically fragile children when their elderly parents die?”, asks the US doctor.

But Uganda has its own traditions. ETSali said he did not hesitate to treat S. Namukwaya.

“It is her human right. This is her body. She is physically fit,” he said.