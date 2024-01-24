75% of patients labeled as allergic to penicillin are false positives

#patients #labeled #allergic #penicillin #false #positives

Barcelona – Wednesday, 01/24/2024 – 18:00

Almost three out of four patients tagged as allergic to beta-lactam antibiotics o penicillins son false positives. This is demonstrated by a study that has analyzed 249 patients in seven hospitals from the Catalan Health Institute (ICS).

Those responsible warn that the overdiagnosis of drug allergies has serious consequences such as the use of more harmful, more expensive and less effective therapeutic alternatives; the increase in surgical wound infections; increased hospitalization time or greater resistance to antibiotics. “The false labels of allergies to penicillins are not a minor issue, it is a own and public health problem”, says Gustavo Molina, allergist at Hospital of Bellvitge and study coordinator.

The patients analyzed are from the Bellvitge Hospital, the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital, the Virgen de la Cinta Hospital, the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital (Can Ruti) and the Joan XXIII Hospital. Of the group of patients examined, in 186 cases (74.3% of the total) The label has been removed after the allergy study. In the analysis, which reaffirms the similar research results, Specialists in Allergology, Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacy from ICS public hospitals have participated.

Most false positives examined in the study come from childhood, Although there is sufficient evidence that allergies to antibiotics are usually develop between 26 and 54 years of age. “The data shows the need toincrease training in allergy and hypersensitivity, so that health personnel improve skills in the identification of reactions and thes adverse effects expected from drugs,” says the specialist from the Bellvitge Allergology Service.

The multicenter study in seven ICS public hospitals to evaluate whether patients labeled with a penicillin allergy are really allergic or not, He has been awarded a scholarship with a FIS (Health Research Fund) by the Carlos III Health Institute. Furthermore, with the aim of improve diagnosis in the specialty, The Bellvitge Allergology Service has developed work protocols to harmonize the center’s clinical practice.