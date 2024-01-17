75 years of RCF – Italian audio design for installations and tours

#years #RCF #Italian #audio #design #installations #tours

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

RCF, the Italian manufacturer of audio products, was founded in Reggio Emilia in 1949. This year the company is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The first products on sale were microphones and electro-acoustic transducers for loudspeakers. Electrically amplified instruments were on the rise in the late 1960s and suitable sound systems for concerts were in demand. Many speaker pioneers sought powerful transducers for their designs. RCF was one of the first European OEM suppliers for international brands. After a few years as a supplier, the company started developing and manufacturing sound systems under its own brand name. R&D, manufacturing and sales are still united under one roof in Reggio Emilia.

Milestones

With the ART series launched in 1996, RCF established itself as a global manufacturer of active loudspeakers. The TT+ High Definition – Touring and Theater series, equipped with DSP and RDNet networked management technology, followed in 2004 and achieved full recognition in the professional audio sector. Since 2017, FiRPHASE technology has been integrated into all active RCF DSP speakers, achieving 0° linear phase reproduction. RCF is the first audio manufacturer with a complete product portfolio of 0° phase-compatible sound systems including line arrays.

Die RCF Arena

The RCF Arena at Emilio Reggia, the largest open-air concert arena in Europe, was officially opened on September 12, 2020. It bears the name of the manufacturer and shows the company’s strong connection to the region. The arena has a variable capacity of 10,000 to 100,000 people. The 5% inclination of the spectator area ensures optimal visibility and acoustics. The powerful sound system, a permanently installed, active RCF TT+ high definition audio system, includes a suspended main PA and ten delay towers. The steel structure of the tower is also used for lighting and video. The sound is optimized for every seat, regardless of the distance from the stage. The alignment of the system ensures the lowest possible noise nuisance for those living next to the arena.

A new brand: TT+ Audio

TT+ Audio was originally the name of an RCF flagship series. Since July 2023, TT+ Audio has been an independent premium brand for sound systems for tours and installations.

2024

RCF exhibits at the NAMM Show in Anaheim, California and at the IES in Amsterdam. 20 new products will celebrate their debut at NAMM and be presented in demo sessions. At the same time, a showcase celebrating 75 years of innovation has been announced.

The RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, is equipped with a powerful sound system. Photo: RCF