7E ART – “Disco Africa” by Luck Razanajaona appears in Berlin

Luck Razanajaona’s film, titled “Disco Africa: A Malagasy Story,” has been chosen to compete at the Berlin Film Festival, which takes place February 15-25 in Berlin, Germany.

Luck Razanajaona’s first film. Malagasy cinema is preparing to shine on the international scene with the selection of the film “Disco Africa: A Malagasy Story”, directed by Luck Razanajaona, at the 74th edition of the Berlinale, the Berlin Film Festival which will be held from 15 to February 25. The selected works are divided into three distinct Berlinale categories, namely Special, Generation, and Forum Expanded. In the running for the Berlinale Génération competition, the film is positioned alongside twelve other feature and short films representing nineteen countries.

“When the film Disco Africa: A Malagasy Story was made, the producers, Jonathan Rubin and Herizo Rabary, the distributor and the seller, collaborated to distribute the film abroad. We chose a first broadcast on the African continent during the Marrakech International Film Festival last November. We then submitted our film to the Berlinale, which honored us by selecting us in the Berlinale Génération competition. I was also a former Berlinale Talent in 2012. We entered Disco Africa in several festivals abroad, hoping for a great adventure for this film, after this Berlinale,” expresses Luck Razanajaona, director. “Disco Africa” marks the first-ever feature film directed by Luck Razanajaona.

“Disco Africa: A Malagasy Story” tells the story of Kwame, a 20-year-old Malagasy who, after unexpected events in the clandestine sapphire mines, returns to his hometown. The film explores complex themes such as corruption, brotherhood, individualism, and awakening to political consciousness.

The film is scheduled for official release next year, promising a gripping and enriching cinematic experience. The Berlinale, created in 1951, is one of the major film festivals worldwide. With more than four hundred films presented to more than three hundred thousand spectators each year, this cultural event remains a cornerstone of international cinema.

More than twenty thousand film professionals from one hundred and twenty countries participate in this event, making the Berlinale not only a world-renowned festival but also a unique platform for meetings and discussions. For this edition, Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o will chair the jury, adding a touch of excellence to this already prestigious event.

