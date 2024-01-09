8 drinks that help lose weight

#drinks #lose #weight

There is no doubt that weight gain is a common problem, especially after Eid al-Fitr ends, due to eating cakes and sweets in large quantities with family and friends. To overcome this problem and try to lose the weight that we gained during the Eid days, doctors advise drinking 8 drinks daily, according to the Healtline website, which is concerned with health affairs.

High-calorie drinks, such as soft drinks and juices, can be replaced with these drinks in a smart way to reduce the calories entering the body and help you achieve your weight loss goals. These drinks include:

1- Green tea

Green tea plays a major role in weight loss, as it enhances the metabolism and increases the body’s fat burning rate. Green tea is also rich in beneficial antioxidants and other powerful nutrients, making it one of the most effective drinks for weight loss.

2- Coffee

Caffeine, which is abundant in coffee, helps increase concentration, enhance attention and a sense of alertness, and provides the body with energy. It also contributes to losing excess weight by stimulating the metabolism, improving the metabolic rate, and increasing fat burning, according to studies.

3- Black tea

Black tea can be relied upon for weight loss. The reason is that it is rich in polyphenols, an antioxidant substance that contributes to stimulating the body to burn accumulated fat, and thus helps reduce weight loss.

4- Water

Water contributes to weight loss, because it helps you feel full, especially when consumed before meals, and if it is cold. Drinking more water can help burn calories and reduce the amount of food during meals, which may lead to weight loss.

5- Apple cider vinegar

Adding apple cider vinegar to water adds acetic acid, which is an effective compound in weight loss, thanks to its ability to reduce insulin levels in the body, improve metabolism, suppress appetite, and increase the rate of fat burning. Taking a small amount of apple cider vinegar daily may lead to weight loss.

6- Ginger tea

Ginger is commonly used as a spice to add flavor to dishes and as an herbal remedy to treat a number of conditions such as nausea, colds, and arthritis, but studies have proven its effectiveness in helping to lose weight. Studies indicate that ginger can increase feelings of fullness, reduce appetite, and increase metabolism, which is beneficial when trying to lose weight.

7- Protein drinks

Drinks that are high in protein can curb hunger, reduce appetite, and promote a feeling of fullness, which is important when trying to get rid of excess weight. Protein powders can be added to any drink for a quick and filling snack or meal, which helps in reducing excess weight.

8- Vegetable juice

In one study, researchers found that people who drank vegetable juice while following a low-calorie diet lost more weight. There is no doubt that drinking vegetable juice increases weight loss when incorporated into the daily diet. However, eating vegetables is the healthiest option due to the high amount of fiber that is lost in the juicing process.