8 health benefits of making love often

Sex done correctly (i.e. With respectpaying attention to the needs of others and taking precautions if we do not have a stable partner) it is a source of health, both physical and mintl.

The list of benefits of having good sex is long, for the bones, the heart and against stress. Perhaps one of the least notable is that it can be a good remedy for one of the biggest problems that our society has: sleeping well.

What orgasm helps you sleep well

Indeed, especially if you are a man, you may have noticed that after having sexual relations you feel drowsy, you fall asleep quickly and it is usually a very restful sleep.

Falling asleep in these circumstances is not necessarily a form of ignore the partner. It has a scientific explanation. This behavior is actually an effect of hormones.

Two hormones in particular have a special influence: oxytocin and the melatonin. Both substances, which are released during sexual relations, help you sleep better.

Whether for these reasons or others, For 89.5% of Spaniards, sex is of significant importance in their lives, according to 10th Control Barometer “Young people and sex”. And only 10.5% believe that sex is of low importance.

Regarding sexual satisfaction, 80.4% of respondents on the barometer They claim to be very satisfied with their sexual encounters. Some meetings that can also promote your health globally.

Of course, the condition for the benefits to be visible is, as occurs in any other physical activity, it is make it frequent. And according to the Control survey, 30.8% of Spaniards have sex 2 to 3 times a week28% once and 3% every day.

1. Good sex removes stress and anxiety

Making love liberates endorphinsthe hormone of happiness.

These hormones are similar to opiates in their analgesic effect, but also in producing a sense of well-being, so they can help treat both depression like stress.

2. Making love improves memory

No more writing down your shopping list with pen and paper. Having sexual relations will help you remember if the chocolate ice cream is out or when your next dentist appointment is.

It has been proven that sexual relations improve memory thanks to stimulation in the production of neuronswhich results in the development of some Cognitive abilities, among them, remembering.

3. Having orgasms relieves pain

The sexual climax functions as a natural pain reliever. Orgasm can inhibit release of neurotransmitters responsible for pain from the spinal cord, so they do not reach the brain to activate the pain signal, in addition to release endorphins.

4. Helps you sleep better

Falling asleep after having sex is not necessarily a form of ignore the partner. In fact, this behavior is actually the effect of hormones such as oxytocin and the melatonin.

Both substances, which are released during sexual relations, help you sleep better.

5. Sexual encounters protect the heart

A study from Queens University (Belfast) stated that make love three times a week can reduce the risk of suffering by half heart attack or stroke.

Another study, this time conducted by Israeli scientists, showed that women who have two orgasms a week are 30% less likely to have cardiovascular problems compared to those who do not have sex or cannot reach orgasm.

The reason behind these conclusions is not clear, but given that sex prevents stress and depression could be freeing us from two important factors of risk of cardiovascular disease.

6. Sexual intercourse Strengthens bones

American scientists have discovered that menopausal women Those who make love every week have twice as much estrogen as those who do not practice it.

The production of this hormone, which has a protective effect on bonesdecreases with menopause, but regular sex increases its production, which can compensate for that loss of estrogen.

7. Reduces incontinence problems

The reason is simple. Making love strengthens the pelvic floorwhich translates into a more toned muscles that avoids the feared and uncomfortable urinary incontinence.

Although there are specific exercises such as Kegelhaving sexual relations makes women strengthen muscles responsible for stopping the flow of urine, which tones the pelvic floor.

8. Sex protects against prostate cancer

This valuable property has been proven for men over 50 years old by a study carried out at the University of Nottingham.