8 hidden car features

Modern cars are equipped with all sorts of useful functions, which their owners sometimes do not even suspect. Experts have pointed out eight car features unknown to most drivers, knowledge of which is undoubtedly beneficial.

Most modern models have a small lever at the end of the rear doors. If it is switched, the door can only be opened from the outside, provided the central locking is unlocked. This is a very useful feature for parents because it can save a child’s life if they decide to open the door suddenly while the car is moving.

Electric windows have a similar function. On the driver’s door, next to the unit for lowering and raising the windows, there is an additional button that blocks the control of the electric windows on the other doors. This prevents the possibility of the child riding in the back seat accidentally opening a window at the wrong time.

If the car is equipped with a keyless entry system, and the electronic key at first glance does not have a metal wire with grooves that fits into the lock, this is not quite true – there is a wire. In the event that the key battery is dead and you need to get into the car, it is necessary to find the metal wire in question – it can be collapsible or cleverly tucked under the mains cover, it just needs to be noticed and removed.

The presence of an LED on the interior rear-view mirror – built into the housing or mounted at the end of the polished surface, indicates that the mirror is electrochromic – this technology effectively prevents the glare of headlights from cars behind. Even if it is not electrochromic, the mirror certainly has a lever at the lower end with which it can be tilted and thus refracts the blinding lights from the rear cars at another angle.

Another button on the interior mirror is designed to operate a garage door or yard barrier. However, it should be noted that not every car is equipped with this option.

Many drivers also don’t know that the height of the seat belt can be adjusted, with the B-pillar loop being able to be raised or lowered as desired. To do this, simply press the corresponding button or lock and move to the desired height.

In addition, the car has an air recirculation button, and this option allows you to warm the cabin faster or remove unpleasant odors from the street.

If the driver wants the central locking to be activated automatically while driving, he must hold down the door lock button for a few seconds. The vehicle will indicate the activation of this function with an audible signal, and deactivation of the option is carried out in the same way.

