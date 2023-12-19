8 Latest Updates on Israel vs Hamas: UN Angry, US Fights Houthis

#Latest #Updates #Israel #Hamas #Angry #Fights #Houthis

Thea Fathanah Arbar, CNBC Indonesia

Tuesday, 19/12/2023 22:00 WIB

Photo: Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this image of a leaflet released on December 18, 2023. (via REUTERS/ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank (West Bank) are increasingly indiscriminate. At least 10 Palestinians were reportedly killed and many others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile three residential buildings have been bombed in Rafah, with at least 29 people killed and many more feared trapped under the rubble.

The following is an update on the situation regarding Gaza, the West Bank and its surroundings, as compiled CNBC Indonesia from various sources on Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Israel Attacks Jabalia Camp

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 75 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza. This was conveyed by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Jabalia has been repeatedly attacked by Israeli forces since the war began on October 7.

At 1.4 square km, Jabalia is the largest of the eight refugee camps in Gaza and has hosted around 116,000 registered refugees, many of whom rely on food, medicine and other assistance provided by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

Israeli Army Temporarily Suspends Operations in Janina, Rafah

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee via social media X said his troops had implemented a tactical pause lasting from 10:00 to 14:00 local time for “humanitarian purposes”.

However, the spokesman warned that civilians should not move towards the “Sallah al-Din Axis” north and east of Khan Younis due to heavy fighting. He said that civilians could use the “bypass axis” west of Khan Younis for humanitarian purposes.

Israeli Forces Detain Hundreds of People at Al-Awda Hospital

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, has provided an update on the situation at Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza.

Here are the details:

– Israeli troops have converted hospitals into military barracks.

– They have detained 240 people, including 80 medical staff, 40 patients, and 120 refugees, inside the hospital.

– Israeli forces have arrested six hospital staff, including Ahmed Muhanna, the facility’s director.

Israeli Attack Kills Dozens of Palestinians

Israel’s latest attacks killed at least 28 Palestinians in southern Gaza and troops stormed one of the last functioning hospitals in the northern region.

Associated Press reported the offensive, launched in response to a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, had killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians and displaced some 1.9 million people, destroying much of northern Gaza and triggering attacks on US and Israeli targets throughout that region.

On the other hand, attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have caused major shipping companies – as well as oil and gas company BP – to halt trade through the vital waterway. This also prompted the US and its allies to launch new missions to counter this threat.

UN Wrath

UN officials on Tuesday voiced their anger and disbelief over the situation in hospitals in Gaza, where Israeli attacks wounded people without basic supplies and children recovering from amputations were killed in the ongoing conflict.

“I am extremely angry that children who were recovering from amputations in hospitals were then murdered in those hospitals,” James Elder, a spokesman for the UN children’s agency, was quoted as saying The Guardian.

He added that Nasser Hospital, the largest remaining operational hospital in the enclave, had been attacked twice in the last 48 hours.

Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), as reported by , described the situation in Gaza hospitals as “beyond expectations” and “unreasonable”.

The International Community is Silent

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said it was “shocked” by what it called the “silence” of the international community amid ongoing attacks by Israeli forces in the northern region.

Spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said the “massacre” in the area occurred due to the absence of health services due to the “destruction of hospitals” by the Israeli army.

“That means the occupation (Israel) insists on carrying out genocide against the population,” he added.

Number of Victims

Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), as quoted Al Jazeerarecorded at least 19,453 deaths, including around 7,729 children and 5,153 women as of Tuesday (19 December 2023).

The injured number exceeded 52,286 people, including 8,663 children and 6,327 women. At least 8,000 residents are also reported missing in Gaza.

Meanwhile in the West Bank, 301 people were recorded as dead, including around 72 children and more than 3,365 were reported injured.

Meanwhile, the number of victims in Israel has been revised again. The death toll in the Hamas attack on October 7 changed from 1,400 to 1,200 people. Meanwhile, 8,730 people were injured.

At least a total of 66 journalists have been killed since the Israel-Gaza war began on October 7. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), a total of 59 Palestinian journalists, 3 Lebanese journalists, and 4 Israeli journalists have been killed.

US Cs Fight Houthis

The United States (US) announced a coalition of 10 countries to “quell” Houthi missile and drone attacks in the Red Sea. Previously, the rebel group in Yemen attacked ships believed to be heading to Israel as a form of protest due to the war in Gaza, Palestine.

In Monday’s statement local time, Britain, France and Italy were among the coalition countries. There are also Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

“Nations seeking to uphold the basic principle of freedom of navigation must unite to address the challenges posed by these non-state actors,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement, quoted AFPTuesday (19/12/2023).

“The security coalition will operate with the aim of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and strengthening regional security and prosperity,” he added.

Houthi attacks have indeed increased since October, frequently erupting Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. The group attacks tankers, cargo ships and other vessels in the Red Sea, which could endanger transit routes carrying up to 12% of global trade.

The Houthis said the attack was in solidarity with Gaza. Most recently, Norway’s Swan Atlantic and another ship identified by the Houthis as the MSC Clara were hit by this group’s missiles.

