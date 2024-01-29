8 reasons to take action against breast cancer

#reasons #action #breast #cancer

Meme Cancer is the most common type of cancer among women and its incidence is rapidly increasing in Turkey. The most important factor in combating the disease is early diagnosis and treatment. However, knowing the reasons that increase the risk and taking precautions plays an important role in protecting against breast cancer.

General Surgery Specialist Op. Dr. Kemal Raşa listed the reasons that require action against the disease as follows:

2-Exceeding the age of 40

Age is an important risk factor in breast cancer. If there is no special risk factor, breast examination and examinations should not be neglected every year starting from the age of 40.

3-Presence of breast cancer or ovarian cancer in the family

Family history and genetic structure are important factors in some breast cancers. Having breast cancer or sometimes ovarian cancer on the mother’s or father’s side can increase the risk of developing breast cancer. Those in the risk group should consult their physicians and start having regular checkups before the age of 40.

4-Neglecting self-examination and control

Recognizing a change in the body early is important for early diagnosis and treatment success. If you know your body and are able, you can examine your breasts once a month, 3 to 5 days after the end of your period. We do not insist on women who cannot or do not want to do this. Breast self-examination is no longer as important as it used to be; Because many masses can be missed during self-examination. The important thing is regular scans. Regular control should not be neglected.

5-Eating unhealthy

Eating healthy can reduce the risk of cancer, but a bad diet also increases the risk of breast cancer. In particular, care should be taken to follow a diet low in fat and rich in vegetables, fruits and grains, and avoid processed, additived foods and excessive sugar consumption.

6-Being overweight

Obesity is a factor that increases the risk of cancer. Therefore, get rid of excess weight and be careful to stay at a healthy weight.

7-Being still

Research shows that regular exercise significantly reduces the risk of breast cancer. Therefore, an active lifestyle should be adopted. If possible, exercise should be done 5-6 hours a week.

8-Not being able to manage stress

Lifestyle, working conditions and high stress can trigger breast cancer. It is difficult to stay away from stressful environments, but it is possible to manage stress. Try to find methods that suit you to reduce your stress level.

10-Smoking

Smoking increases the risk of breast cancer. To protect against breast cancer, tobacco products and smoking environments should be avoided.