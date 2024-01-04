8 tips to protect against memory loss

    Anyone who fears dementia in old age can prevent it to a certain extent. It depends on your lifestyle.

    People suffering from dementia experience gradual memory loss. The memory performance of those affected gradually declines until at some point they are no longer able to cope with everyday life themselves. For example, Alzheimer’s, which is the most common form of dementia, progresses in seven phases. If you want to protect yourself from dementia, you should pay attention to a healthy lifestyle. There are various measures you can take to improve your memory.

    Prevent dementia: Eight measures can protect against memory loss

    To prevent dementia, you should challenge your nerve cells and, for example, learn something new on a regular basis. © Zoonar.com/DAVID HERRAEZ CALZADA/IMAGO

  • Maintain a blood pressure of no more than 130/80 mmHg, as good blood vessel health also benefits the brain. Measures such as weight loss, regular exercise and medication can help.
  • Check your sugar and cholesterol levels regularly, as elevated levels can negatively affect memory. Early detection and treatment by your primary care doctor is crucial.
  • Avoid falls and concussions by practicing your balance, eliminating potential tripping hazards, and wearing visual aids when necessary. Wearing a helmet is important when cycling.
  • Have a hearing test if you notice difficulty hearing, as good hearing affects memory. Wear an existing hearing aid to protect yourself from memory loss.
  • Make your lifestyle healthy by choosing a diet rich in vegetables, fruits and healthy vegetable oils. Combine this with regular physical activity to reduce the risk of dementia.
  • Challenge your nerve cells by regularly learning new things, be it a sport or a language. Maintain social contacts to ensure constant input and information to the brain.
  • Reduce stress, as the stress hormone cortisol increases blood pressure and promotes sleep disorders and depression. Integrate relaxation techniques such as yoga, walks, music or breathing exercises into your everyday life.
  • Make sure you get enough sleep and rest, as people who consistently sleep less than six hours per night are at increased risk of dementia. Rest is important, and a doctor should be consulted if long-term sleep problems occur.
    This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

    The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at her own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.

