800 Thousand Gaza Residents Are Threatened with Death Due to Hunger and Thirst

The Gaza media office on Saturday (13/1) revealed that around 800 thousand residents in the Gaza region and northern Palestine were at risk of death due to hunger and thirst amid Israel’s brutal attacks.

A statement explained that the two regions needed 1,300 food trucks every day to overcome the hunger crisis, namely 600 trucks for the northern region and 700 trucks for Gaza City.

“Israel accelerated the pace of actual famine and killed 14 Gazans who were trying to get food,” the statement said without providing details about the deaths, quoted from Anadolu, Monday (15/1).

The Gaza Media Office warned of a deliberate attempt by the army to cause real starvation in Gaza city and the northern part of the enclave. This also highlights Israel’s ongoing military actions to prevent aid from arriving in Gaza.

“Aid, supplies, food and water continue to be prevented from entering these areas. The Israeli military also fires at trucks trying to reach these areas, targets pipelines and drinking water wells, and hinders all aspects of life,” said the statement.

“The international community, the United States, and the occupation take full responsibility for the disastrous and deadly consequences of hunger and thirst, and demand that they immediately stop the war,” the statement continued.

Since October 7 2023, Israel has continued to close crossings between Gaza and the outside world. The Rafah crossing was partially opened for the entry of limited aid, the exit of dozens of patients and injured victims as well as several foreign passport holders.

On November 24, Israel allowed a small amount of humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, in a one-week break reached between factions in Gaza and Israel, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The break includes a hostage exchange agreement.

Truck entry into the southern region of Gaza has been restricted since October 7. Since then, the Israeli army has waged a destructive war in Gaza, resulting as of Saturday, 23,843 fatalities and 60,317 injured people, mostly children and women.

Apart from that, there was also major damage to infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

