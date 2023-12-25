81-year-old man, injured by a car while crossing the street, on a bicycle. What did the guilty driver do?

#81yearold #man #injured #car #crossing #street #bicycle #guilty #driver

An 81-year-old man was injured, Monday evening, while crossing the road, on the pedestrian crossing, but being on a bicycle. The accident occurred on DN 15, in Neamţ County.

The driver of the car moved the car before the arrival of the police crews.

IPJ Neamţ announces that, on Monday, the policemen from the Neamţ Road Service were alerted to the occurrence of a road incident, on DN 15, in the town of Dumbrava Roşie.

“From the first investigations carried out by the police, it emerged that while a young man, aged 28, from Borlesti, was driving a car on DN 15, from the direction of Roznov towards Piatra-Neamţ, he allegedly hit an elderly man 81 years old, from Dumbrava Roşie, who would have been crossing the street, on a bicycle, on a pedestrian crossing,” said the quoted source.

After the impact, the young man in question would have turned the vehicle, positioning it in the direction of Piatra-Neamţ towards Roznov.

Read also

“Following the road event, the 81-year-old man was injured. Both traffic participants were tested for breathalyzer, the result indicating a contraction of 0.43 mg/l of pure alcohol in the exhaled air, in the case of the 81-year-old man”, IPJ Neamţ also transmitted.

The police have opened a criminal case for personal injury due to negligence and modifying or erasing the traces of accidents, in order to establish the causes and conditions in which the road event took place.

Source: News.ro

Tags: man, accident

Also Read:  VIDEO George Simion, "the truth about the PSD sow": "I don't regret anything. I don't think there is any sane man who would want to assault" Sosoacă

Publication date: 25-12-2023 21:44

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Where can you see the first sunrise?High expectations for Western Japan Pacific side New Year’s Day 2024 – Weather News
Where can you see the first sunrise?High expectations for Western Japan Pacific side New Year’s Day 2024 – Weather News
Posted on
Cleopatra with a thyroid gland, Hitler with half a testicle – hormones control not only our bodies, but also history
Cleopatra with a thyroid gland, Hitler with half a testicle – hormones control not only our bodies, but also history
Posted on
Most solid and reliable banks in Europe, ECB ranking: an Italian in first place but it’s not what you think
Most solid and reliable banks in Europe, ECB ranking: an Italian in first place but it’s not what you think
Posted on
The best video games we missed in 2023
The best video games we missed in 2023
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News