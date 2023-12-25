81-year-old man, injured by a car while crossing the street, on a bicycle. What did the guilty driver do?

#81yearold #man #injured #car #crossing #street #bicycle #guilty #driver

An 81-year-old man was injured, Monday evening, while crossing the road, on the pedestrian crossing, but being on a bicycle. The accident occurred on DN 15, in Neamţ County.

The driver of the car moved the car before the arrival of the police crews.

IPJ Neamţ announces that, on Monday, the policemen from the Neamţ Road Service were alerted to the occurrence of a road incident, on DN 15, in the town of Dumbrava Roşie.

“From the first investigations carried out by the police, it emerged that while a young man, aged 28, from Borlesti, was driving a car on DN 15, from the direction of Roznov towards Piatra-Neamţ, he allegedly hit an elderly man 81 years old, from Dumbrava Roşie, who would have been crossing the street, on a bicycle, on a pedestrian crossing,” said the quoted source.

After the impact, the young man in question would have turned the vehicle, positioning it in the direction of Piatra-Neamţ towards Roznov.

“Following the road event, the 81-year-old man was injured. Both traffic participants were tested for breathalyzer, the result indicating a contraction of 0.43 mg/l of pure alcohol in the exhaled air, in the case of the 81-year-old man”, IPJ Neamţ also transmitted.

The police have opened a criminal case for personal injury due to negligence and modifying or erasing the traces of accidents, in order to establish the causes and conditions in which the road event took place.

