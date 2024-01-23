84-year-old Amsterdam resident who died after fire also had stab wounds | Domestic

#84yearold #Amsterdam #resident #died #fire #stab #wounds #Domestic

AMSTERDAM – An 84-year-old woman who died last weekend after a fire in her home on Van Speijkstraat in Amsterdam may have died as a result of a crime, according to the police. The woman was found in the house last Friday with multiple stab wounds. A 90-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect.

© Inter Visual Studio / Robby Hiel

The fire brigade found the woman and she was taken to hospital. She died there on Saturday from her injuries. The police suspect that the 90-year-old fellow resident is involved in the violence against the woman and in starting the fire, which, according to the police, was brought under control relatively quickly.

The elderly man was arrested on Friday. The police believe it concerns violence “in the relationship atmosphere”. On Monday, the examining magistrate decided that the man will remain in custody for two weeks longer.

