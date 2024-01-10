8+5 for Blumberg against Meyer’s team, quiet game for Gražulis, “Prometey” loses to the leader in Paris – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Blumberg #Meyers #team #quiet #game #Gražulis #Prometey #loses #leader #Paris #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

The more productive of the two Latvians tonight was the 25-year-old Blumbergs, who scored eight points (1/2 – 2p., 2/5 – 3p.) during the 27 minutes and 20 seconds spent on the court, won five rebounds, intercepted the ball once, was blocked and fouled out, committed four fouls, provoked two fouls and accumulated a +/- of -5.

In 17 and a half minutes, the 32-year-old Mejeris hit one of two two-point shots, collected a rebound, made a foul, was penalized once, had two effective passes and an interception, and also had a +5 efficiency rating.

On the scale of this season, Andrejs Gražulis was unusually quiet, who scored three points (1/4 – 2p., 0/2 – 3p., 1/2 – sm) in 24 minutes in the loss of the Trento unit (70:78) in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. four rebounds, accumulated a +/- coefficient of -19, made a successful pass, intercepted the ball, made a mistake, was blocked, violated the rules and provoked an opponent to a penalty.

Slobojanske “Prometey” lost only in the second and third quarters, but capitulated without reservation (72:93) in front of the Eurocup leader “Paris Basketball”. Tonight, the Ukrainian club had to do without one of the leaders, Ondrzej Balvinas.

The former “Ventspils” basketball player Teejay Shortz scored a double-double (18 points (7/12 on field goals, 4/4 on free throws) and ten assists) for the Parisians.

David Sirviža’s 31 points (8/14, 10/13) did not save Panevėžys “Lietkabeli” from a fiercely fought loss (84:92) against the current keeper of the Eurocup title, “Gran Canaria”.

Pole Oskars Hlebovickis, who represented the Latvian youth national team, remained in the reserve of Wroclaw “Śląsk” in an unexpected victory (100:88) over the German champion “ratiopharm” of Ulm.

ULEB Eurocup, 14th round of matches

Gr.DateTimeGameResultA09.01.19.00Wolves Vilnius (Lithuania) – Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia)91:8919.30Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) – London Lions (Great Britain)96:10010.01.20.30Towers Hamburg (Germany) – Joventut Badalona (Spain)90: 9621.00Umana Reyer Venezia (Italy) – Beşiktaş (Turkey)106:96 parish 21.30Paris Basketball (France) – Prometey Slobozhanske (Ukraine)93:72B10.01.19.00 Lietkabelis Panevėžys (Lithuania) – Gran Canaria (Spain)84:9219.00Türk Telekom Ankara (Turkey) – Aquila Basket Trento (Italy)78:7019.00U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania) – Aris Thessaloniki (Greece)90:7420.00Budućnost Podgorica (Montenegro) – JL Bourg (France)78:7421.00Śląsk Wrocław (Poland) ) – ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) 100:88

ULEB Eurocup main tournament

VA groupU-Z+/-VB groupU-Z+/-1.Paris Basketball13-1+2521.Gran Canaria11-3+1582.Hapoel Tel Aviv11-3+1282.JL Bourg11-3+773.London Lions10-4+413. U-BT Cluj Napoca10-4+544.Joventut Badalona9-5+394.ratiopharm Ulm8-605.Beşiktaş8-6+275.Aris Thessaloniki6-8-196.Prometey Slobozhanske7-7-96.Aquila Basket Trento6-8-517. Umana Reyer Venezia5-9-377.Budućnost Podgorica6-8-618.Wolves Vilnius5-9-948.Türk Telekom Ankara5-9-259.Towers Hamburg2-12-2369.Lietkabelis Panevėžys5-9-5110.Olimpija Ljubljana0-14-11110 .Śląsk Wrocław2-12-82

