8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth & 2.4g Controller with Charging Dock for Switch and Windows

The ultimate controller: compatibility and versatility on a new level

In the world of gaming controllers, there are always innovations and upgrades that improve the gaming experience and take it to a new level. One of the latest innovations in this area is a multifunctional controller that is suitable for both the Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs. This controller is not only compatible with the Switch via Bluetooth, but also for Windows via a 2.4g adapter. This sets new standards in terms of compatibility and versatility.

Perfection in the details: functions and equipment

A special highlight of this controller is the multifunctional charging station, which not only guarantees a stable connection, but also enables automatic switching on and off as soon as the controller is docked or undocked. The controller also features a joystick with a Hall effect sensor, enabling a precise and responsive gaming experience.

Thanks to the ultimate software, available on PC as well as Android and iOS devices, players can customize their settings and tailor the controller to their personal needs.

A feeling of control: The additional functions of the controller

In addition to the first-class compatibility and innovative functions, this controller also offers other advantages that significantly enhance the gaming experience. With 2 pro back paddle buttons, a custom profile switch button, player indicators and a 2-way mode switch button, this controller is tailored to all gamers’ needs.

Immersive gaming experience: Rumble vibration and motion controls

Additionally, the controller features rumble vibration and motion controls, providing a completely realistic and immersive gaming experience. The USB-C interface ensures a quick and easy connection, while the powerful battery enables an incredible usage time of up to 22 hours.

All in all, this multifunctional controller offers a unique gaming experience and takes compatibility and versatility to a new level. Combined with the stable connection, innovative features and the ability to customize the controller, this is an essential accessory for every passionate gamer. So nothing stands in the way of hours of fun with this ultimate controller!

