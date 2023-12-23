9.8 million dollars from FIFA Forward to Turkey

#million #dollars #FIFA #Turkey

FIFA Member Federations Europe Manager Elkhan Mammadov stated that a total of 9.8 million dollars of aid was provided to Turkey under the FIFA Forward program, which was created for the advancement of football and is one of the most comprehensive sports investment funds in the world.

Mammadov, who is of Azerbaijani origin, stated that FIFA supports the infrastructures of member federations, youth and women’s leagues and the development of national teams through this program.

Mammadov said, “The FIFA Forward program, which was launched in 2016, made a total investment of 2.8 billion dollars in eight years, through national football federations, to 211 countries around the world, without discrimination.” he said.

“Türkiye IS VERY IMPORTANT FOR FIFA”

Emphasizing the importance they attach to the growth of football in Turkey, Mammadov said, “We work frequently with the Turkish Football Federation. Turkey is a football country and it is also very important for FIFA. Football is played in all villages and cities of Turkey.” he said.

Recalling Turkey’s brilliant performance in the football scene in the early 2000s, Mammadov expressed his hope that these successes will be realized once again with FIFA Forward investments.

Stating that the Turkish Football Federation is building a sports complex for football to achieve greater success, Mammadov stated that FIFA Forward provided 2 million 250 thousand dollars of support to this project.

AMOUNT OF SUPPORT GIVEN TO TURKEY

According to the latest report published by the FIFA Forward program, it was announced that a total of 9.8 million dollars of aid was provided to Turkey.

It was reported that 4.3 million dollars of the support provided to Turkey since 2016 was used for the construction of various projects, while the remaining 5.5 million dollars was spent for the expenses of various activities.

Within the scope of operating expenses, it was announced that 2 million dollars were provided for the national team, 1.5 million dollars for organizations, 800 thousand dollars for capacity increase, 600 thousand dollars for women’s football and 500 thousand dollars for management and supervision activities.

Additionally, Mammadov stated that FIFA Forward will provide support to Turkey next year as well. Emphasizing that Turkey is an important country in terms of football, Mammadov drew attention to the young population of the country.