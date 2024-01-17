9 Causes of Venezuela Falling into Poverty, Previously the Richest Oil Producing Country in the World!

#Venezuela #Falling #Poverty #Previously #Richest #Oil #Producing #Country #World

Blessed with abundant natural resources, this country located at the tip of South America has actually experienced a slump and fallen into poverty.

Venezuela is known as the country with the largest oil reserves in the world. Former president, the late Hugo Chavez, placed the oil sector at the heart of the country’s economy.

Along with the drop in oil prices in 2014, it became a disaster for Venezuela. Because of this, most of the population chose to move and flee the country.

So, what are the reasons why Venezuela, the country with the largest crude oil reserves in the world, has to suffer such a sad fate? Check out the info here!

