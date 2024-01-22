#Missile #Attacks #Rocked #Middle #East

Missile attacks rock various regions of the Middle East. Photo/

GAZA – This past week the world witnessed a new round of violence in the Middle East, deepening concerns about the spread of conflict in this already unstable region.

All of this was triggered by the Gaza conflict which has been going on for the last three months. Israel has also not shown any effort to give up on Hamas.

The intervention of the United States (US) and Britain made the Middle East a region vulnerable to conflict.

9 Missile Attacks That Rocked the Middle East

1. Iran Vs Pakistan

Photo/

On Tuesday, Iran unexpectedly launched missile and drone attacks on Pakistani territory. Iran says it is targeting Iran’s Sunni Muslim militant group, Jaish al-Adl, which carries out attacks in Iran.

Pakistan said two children were killed and quickly responded by launching missiles at Pakistani “terrorist hideouts” on the Iranian side of the border. Iran said three women, two men and four children were killed.

The turmoil has increased tensions in a region already experiencing multiple crises. Although the area of ​​retaliatory strikes is far from the main battlegrounds in the Middle East, this border is unstable and further incidents here could quickly escalate, for example if Jaish al-Adl retaliates against Iran.