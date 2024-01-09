9 Types of Hoya Ornamental Plants That Make Your House Cooler

#Types #Hoya #Ornamental #Plants #House #Cooler

JAKARTA – Hoya is a large genus of tropical flowering plants in the Apocynaceae family with more than 500 species. Also commonly called the wax plant, this hoya creeping ornamental plant originates from Asia and is closely related to the milkweed plant in North America.

Hoya is popular as an ornamental plant because of its thick foliage, attractive flowers, and minimal maintenance. Plus, hoya species vary widely in shape and growth habits, making this houseplant even more popular.

Are you curious about what types of hoya ornamental plants are suitable for the home? Here, VOI collects information from The SpruceTuesday, January 9.

Hoya Carnosa

Hoya carnosa is the most common and popular type of hoya to grow indoors. These plants can be found at most nurseries and indoor plant stores. Hoya carnosa is characterized by long vines covered with thick oval leaves that are sometimes speckled with white. There are many varieties and cultivars of carnosa available, popular ones include ‘Compacta’, ‘Krimson Princess’, and ‘Tricolor’.

Hoya Carnosa Compacta

Also called the Hindu rope plant, hoya carnosa ‘Compacta’ is a popular variety of hoya carnosa. Because it is known for its wrinkled and curved leaves and grows in thick, rope-like tendrils. This is a slow growing variety and is loved for its low maintenance.

Hoya Pubicalyx

Hoya pubicalyx is increasingly popular thanks to its pointed leaf shape. There are several types of pubicalyx, the most common being ‘Splash’, ‘Black Dragon’, ‘Pink Silver’, and ‘Red Buttons’. This Hoya is low maintenance and has a moderate growth rate. This plant grows best in bright, indirect light and a thick, well-draining soil mix.

Hoya Kentiana

A spiky-leaved species, Hoya kentiana has leaves similar in shape to edamame with dark green and maroon edges. Rare and hard to find, often kept by collectors and hoya enthusiasts. You can place this plant in a bright, warm, and humid place to help it thrive.

Hoya Kerry

Also known as sweetheart plant or Valentine’s hoya, hoya kerrii is known for its large, heart-shaped leaves. You will usually see this plant sold as single-leaf cuttings. But it’s actually best to buy a complete plant because single leaves usually don’t have nodes to grow new foliage. There are several popular types of hoya kerrii, including hoya kerrii ‘Variegata’, and hoya kerrii “Splash”.

Hoya Mathilde

Hoya Mathilde is the result of a cross between Hoya carnosa and Hoya serpens. The leaves are small round and relatively small in size compared to other varieties. Although hoya serpens can be difficult to find, hoya mathilde is often sold in nurseries and greenhouses. It would be better if it was given a trellis as a propagation medium. If grown well, Hoya Mathilde will develop quickly.

Hoya Serpens

Hoya serpens is famous for its small round leaves and unique light green flowers. Compared to other types of hoya, it is considered a bit difficult to care for but it also grows quickly under the right conditions. The key is to keep the humidity high and the temperature warm.

Hoya Krohniana

Hoya krohniana has small, slightly triangular leaves. This plant grows best in bright, indirect light. Hoya krohniana is not suitable for living in places with low light or direct sunlight. The flowers are creamy white with a sweet fragrance.

Hoya Australis

This is a common and popular type of hoya. At first glance, it looks similar to Hoya carnosa, but there are some subtle differences that can help you differentiate between the two. Hoya australis has rounder leaves. The leaves are also slightly thinner than the thick, smooth leaves of carnosa. This plant is considered easy to grow and care for and enjoys bright, indirect light.

