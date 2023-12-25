9-year-old skier fell over the edge of the slope – Vienna Online – Austria

#9yearold #skier #fell #edge #slope #Vienna #Online #Austria

From . – 12/25/2023 7:29 p.m. (act. 12/25/2023 7:29 p.m.)

A 9-year-old fell over the edge of the slope while skiing in Upper Austria. ©CanvaPro (symbol image)

On Monday, an accident occurred at Krippenstein (Gmunden district), in which a nine-year-old skier was apparently seriously injured.

According to the police, the boy from Germany fell on the edge of the piste on the valley run to Obertraun and slid into the flat rocky terrain with little snow. The impact was so violent that the ski helmet broke. The child was given initial care by his mother, piste rescuers and an emergency doctor and finally flown to a hospital in an emergency helicopter.