9-year-old skier fell over the edge of the slope – Vienna Online – Austria

#9yearold #skier #fell #edge #slope #Vienna #Online #Austria

From . – 12/25/2023 7:29 p.m. (act. 12/25/2023 7:29 p.m.)

A 9-year-old fell over the edge of the slope while skiing in Upper Austria. ©CanvaPro (symbol image)

On Monday, an accident occurred at Krippenstein (Gmunden district), in which a nine-year-old skier was apparently seriously injured.

According to the police, the boy from Germany fell on the edge of the piste on the valley run to Obertraun and slid into the flat rocky terrain with little snow. The impact was so violent that the ski helmet broke. The child was given initial care by his mother, piste rescuers and an emergency doctor and finally flown to a hospital in an emergency helicopter.

Also Read:  Mob style pursuit. Romanian family, attacked on a highway in Austria

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Formula 1: Hammer resignation at Mercedes? Wolff speaks plainly
Formula 1: Hammer resignation at Mercedes? Wolff speaks plainly
Posted on
Cheese, be very careful with this: it is very dangerous for your health | If you already bought it, throw it away
Cheese, be very careful with this: it is very dangerous for your health | If you already bought it, throw it away
Posted on
9-year-old skier fell over the edge of the slope – Vienna Online – Austria
9-year-old skier fell over the edge of the slope – Vienna Online – Austria
Posted on
Accidentally caught by husband cheating, shocked wife prayed for quick death by third person
Accidentally caught by husband cheating, shocked wife prayed for quick death by third person
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News