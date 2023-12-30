90′ Investigations – Cuisine, restaurants and great chefs: the new passion of the French – 90′ Investigations

#Investigations #Cuisine #restaurants #great #chefs #passion #French #Investigations

It’s a strong social phenomenon, in France, it’s simmering in the kitchen! Nearly 8 out of 10 people regularly spend time behind the stove. Synonymous with sharing, pleasure, and a real remedy against gloom, cooking is fast becoming one of the French people’s favorite leisure activities. Gone is the reign of the microwave, the trend is towards good simmered products. And you will see, there is something for all tastes and for all budgets. Cooking classes, privatization of restaurants, forgotten recipe books, a great chef in your living room, vintage accessories and other high-tech household robots… A success that whets appetites! The pleasure of the taste buds is today a flourishing business. Luxury fast-food restaurants are emerging, while the great starred chefs play the “low prices” card. As you will discover, more and more of them are also giving up their jobs for the kitchens of a restaurant, with more or less success. Where does this French passion for cooking come from? How can this success be explained? And how much does this business bring in?