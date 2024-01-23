90 Minutes wakes up from hibernation: “If I were West Ham, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second about Keita”

Last weekend the Jupiler Pro League returned from a deep hibernation, so 90 Minutes is back! We will have to wait a while for Gilles Mbiye-Beya, but fortunately Sam, Filip, Daan and Gilles De Coster, with Joris Brys, found a worthy replacement to check everything. Although Joris still needs to be reminded of this every now and then…

A golden festive week for Antwerp was tarnished by a bizarre banner, but fortunately for Marc Overmars he will not walk with the title ‘Asshole of the week’.

That prize goes to Molenbeek this week, where a curling RWDM fan cannot accept the fact that his team is slipping further and further away in the rankings.

RWDM is therefore being held hostage by its fans, while AS Roma was just able to say goodbye to its captor. Although after a new racism incident it appears that this is not the biggest problem in Italian football…

Or how 2024 is unfortunately not too different from 2023.

