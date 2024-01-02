90210 actor Ian Ziering unhurt after attack by motorcyclists | Backbiting

#actor #Ian #Ziering #unhurt #attack #motorcyclists #Backbiting

Jan 2, 2024 at 9:46 AM Update: an hour ago

Ian Ziering was not injured after the attack by a group of motorcyclists on New Year’s Eve. Well, the former is Beverly Hills, 90210actor very shocked.

Ziering was attacked in Los Angeles on Sunday after getting out of his car. According to the American, his car was aggressively hit when he was stuck in a traffic jam. When Ziering got out of the car to assess the damage, the situation escalated. Yet the actor managed to protect himself, he writes on Instagram.

The 59-year-old actor and his daughter, who was also in the car, are both very shocked. “I have always been an advocate of standing up to harassment and misconduct. This incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety.”

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure our streets are safe for everyone.”

The police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made yet.

