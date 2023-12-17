93-year-old pedestrian dies in collision with car – 5 minutes

Published on December 17, 2023

On Sunday afternoon, December 17, 2023, a terrible accident occurred in the Freßnitz area in the Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district, in which a 93-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured.

by Julia Waldhauser

According to local authorities, a 68-year-old driver from the Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district drove his car on a municipal road towards Grazer Straße L135 at around 3:20 p.m. According to his own statements, when he passed a road crest, he was briefly blinded by the low sun and at that moment he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The pedestrian was thrown to the ground as a result of the collision. Despite immediate first aid measures by witnesses and emergency medical resuscitation attempts, the pedestrian died at the scene of the accident.

Breathalyzer test was negative

The Leoben public prosecutor ordered the confiscation of the car involved so that it could be examined by an expert. At the same time, a forensic autopsy of the deceased was ordered. The driver’s alcohol test came back negative.

15 emergency services on site

The incident required an extensive deployment of rescue workers, including the Freßnitz volunteer fire department with 15 personnel, the Red Cross with an emergency doctor and the Christophorus 12 rescue helicopter.

The scene of the accident was closed for three hours

Eisenhammerstrasse remained closed for around three hours while the accident was recorded and rescue efforts were carried out. The adjacent L135 was also closed for about an hour to allow the rescue helicopter to arrive.

A notice: This post was updated on December 17, 2023 at 9:06 p.m

