95 million damages per day

The Strait of Bab el-Mandeb is the gateway to the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea from the south. It is located at the mouth of the Red Sea and is the third most important global “chokepoint”, a bottleneck that has become the only transit point for ships coming from all over the world. The war between Israel and Hamas has reached this point, right where 12 percent of global trade and 16 percent of goods imported into Italy pass. Houthi attacks from Yemen and supported by Iran have targeted “Israel-linked” ships passing through the strait, upending one of the key hubs of world trade and causing a military reaction from the United States and the United Kingdom.

If ships want to reach the Mediterranean by avoiding Suez they have no choice: they have to circumnavigate Africa from the Cape of Good Hope, with times ranging from 10 to 15 days of additional navigation and higher costs, as shown by the data and testimonies collected by Today.it in the sea shipping sector. The effect on the main Italian ports can already be seen, the worst consequences on prices are on the horizon and could take Italy and Europe back in time to the economic uncertainties caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to new inflation.

The Houthis are sending the Red Sea into crisis: it is already worse than Covid

The negative impact of the Red Sea crisis on global trade has already exceeded that of the pandemic. Only the “Ever Given”, the giant cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March 2021, did worse. With this exception, “the Red Sea crisis is the single largest event, even bigger of the initial impact of the pandemic,” says Alan Murphy, CEO of Sea-Intelligence, a leading maritime logistics consultancy.

According to updated data from the International Monetary Fund’s Portwatch platform processed by Today.it, naval traffic in the Suez Canal in January 2024 decreased by more than 37 percent compared to the same period last year and by 52 percent in the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb. In contrast, the alternative route around the Cape of Good Hope that circumnavigates Africa grew by 70 percent. The collapse of merchant ship traffic in the Red Sea, in favor of the alternative route, is evident in the graph below.

An example: on January 21, 2024, 46 ships passed through the Suez Canal. On the same day in 2023 there were 73. The United States and the United Kingdom, with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand, carried out several military attacks against the Houthis in Yemen. But commercial ships continue to be targeted by rebels. Italy will also be present in the Red Sea with a European naval mission. According to the latest data collected by the multinational logistics company Kuehne + Nagel, 215 ships still traveling with 2.7 million containers have already been forced to change route.

The fears of the maritime sector, Maersk: “Costs increased by 50 percent”

Maersk is one of the most important Danish companies in the world. Contacted by Today.it, the company responded that shipping costs, for the alternative route to Suez around Africa, increased by 50 percent due to a journey over 6,000 kilometers longer, equivalent to 3,280 miles nautical (in the map below).

In its latest update, Maersk calls the situation in the Red Sea “extremely unstable and all available information confirms that the safety risk remains at a significant level.” Concerns abound in the sector: according to a survey conducted by Freightos, a digital freight booking platform for international shipments, the majority of importers for small and medium-sized businesses are worried about the impact of the crisis on trade routes and the resulting cost increases .

Assarmatori and Federagenti: “We fear the duration of the crisis and Chinese New Year”

In Italy the sector is cautious about forecasts and is looking to the coming weeks, especially to the consequences of the Chinese New Year. Like every year (you can see it from the red dots in the graph below), the celebrations in China will decrease the number of containers available in circulation just as demand increases, as containers remain busy longer for new routes. Thus, shipping costs can only increase.

“We are navigating by sight and an emergency with the characteristics of the current one makes any prediction impossible, even in the short term – Stefano Messina, president of Assarmatori, tells Today.it -. At present the economic impact due to the escalation of the tension in the Red Sea and in the Strait of Hormuz has produced limited effects for the Italian system: oil and gas prices are stable and the same consideration applies to raw materials and freight rates, both those relating to dry cargoes and the transport of liquid cargo. There are increases in freight rates for containerized transport, in particular for imports from the Far East. If this crisis were to continue, then the problems could be decidedly more significant”.

The president of Federagenti, Alessandro Santi, defined the situation as “still too uncertain and fluid to formulate forecasts or define analyzes on the trend of the final prices of goods. Indicators relating to the increase in prices of raw materials and energy products are certainly starting to move dangerously Consumer products and those reserved for large-scale distribution could suffer a domino effect, due to the imminent Chinese New Year which blocks activity in China for weeks. And due to the lengthening of routes and the constant readjustment of shipping times and delivery may suffer increasing impacts, both in terms of unavailability of certain categories of goods and in terms of price increases”.

Italian ports are suffering: shipping from Shanghai to Genoa costs 4 times more

The impact of the Red Sea crisis is already evident in Italian ports. According to data from the Portwatch platform processed by Today.it, in the top six national ports (Venice, Trieste, Genoa, Gioia Tauro, Augusta and Livorno) traffic has decreased compared to November, with peaks of over 20 percent. As can be seen from the graph below, the peak was reached at the end of December, with approximately 21 percent fewer ships compared to the previous month.

As of January 2024 there has been a gradual recovery, but the number of ships is still 11 percent lower. Why are there fewer ships in Italian ports? Because those that were supposed to arrive via the Suez Canal are delayed, due to the longer trip around Africa. And the extra time ships spend at sea brings new and higher shipping costs.

The latest data provided by the analysis company Drewry says that to transport a typical container from Shanghai to Genoa, the cost has increased more than four times, from 1,400 to 6,365 dollars. The Ligurian route has become the most expensive European route: consequently, Northern European ports could become more attractive than Italian ones, a fear already expressed by several representatives of the sector.

Prices rise again: 95 million euros in damages per day

According to Bank of Italy estimates, naval transport through the Red Sea concerns more Italian imports, around 16 percent of the total, than exports. A large part of purchases from China pass through this route and other goods arrive from East Asian economies or from the Persian Gulf countries that export gas and oil.

Among the sectors most affected is fashion: a third of the Italian imports in the supply chain come from the Red Sea, but the quantities are also high for metalworking products, which constitute almost 30 percent of the volumes of Italian imports. Some regions are more exposed than others: for Confartigianato, the highest value of products transported across the Red Sea is that of Lombardy, equal to 12.9 billion euros, followed by Emilia-Romagna with 9.4 billion, Veneto with 5 .7 billion, Tuscany with 4.7 billion, Piedmont with 4.2 billion and Friuli-Venezia Giulia with 2 billion.

The damage is already there: according to Confartigianato calculations, in the last 3 months Italy has lost 3.3 billion euros due to failed or delayed exports and 5.5 billion due to the lack of supply of manufacturing products. A total loss of almost 9 billion: they make over 95 million euros every day.

Now there is a fear that everything will fall on consumers. Ispi, the Institute for International Political Studies, has calculated that a similar shock could increase prices in Italy and Europe by 1.8 percent. Everything will depend on the duration of the crisis and the possible reaction of the ECB: a big, new element of uncertainty for 2024.

