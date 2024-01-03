95% of bikers ride without a license

Most motorcyclists don’t know the rules of the road

Vigilance has been reinforced on national roads and in all city streets during this holiday period. The aim being, for the Security Forces and users, to prevent any traffic accident. One of the special measures taken for this purpose concerns two-wheelers, the number of which is constantly increasing. In fact, many motorcycle drivers do not respect or do not know the highway code. Currently, only 5% of motorcyclists are legal according to the report published by the General Directorate of Road Safety (DGSR). “Approximately 95% of motorcycle drivers do not even have a driving license and do not know the highway code, causing more road accidents in cities than on national roads,” reported General Gélin Ranedson , director of road operations at the DGSR. Therefore, these people are particularly encouraged to respect the highway code.

All vehicles traveling on national highways and city streets are closely monitored during these holidays and also afterwards. The goal is to avoid having a high number of accidents like last year. According to the DGSR report, there were 572 accidents in 2023 and 248 people died. In 2022, there were 396 accidents and 215 deaths. So the toll has gotten worse. “Last December, we have already recorded twenty-eight accidents and thirteen deaths. This includes both motorcycles and cars, but an increase in motorcycle accidents has been noted,” said the DGSR official. Vigilance is still relevant since the number of admissions of traffic accident victims to hospital emergency departments is worrying. The latest end-of-year holiday report shows sixty road accidents, the majority of which involved motorcycle drivers.

Miora Raharisolo