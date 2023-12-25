96% of Saudi Citizens Agree with Arab Countries to Boycott Israel Immediately

#Saudi #Citizens #Agree #Arab #Countries #Boycott #Israel #Immediately

Jakarta – The latest survey states that 96 percent of Saudi Arabian citizens asked Arab countries to immediately cut ties with Israel. This is an effort to respond to the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Reported Jordan News, Monday (25/12/2023), this survey was initiated by a pro-Isrel institution in the United States (US), the Washington Institute for Near Eastern Affairs. Samples were taken from one thousand Saudi Arabian citizens nationwide in the period 14 November to 6 December 2023.

“Arab countries must immediately cut off all diplomatic, political, economic and other contacts with Israel, in protest against its military actions in Gaza,” said the survey statement released Thursday (21/12/2023).

Furthermore, only 16 percent of Saudi Arabian citizens from the survey results agreed that Hamas should carry out a ceasefire with Israeli troops and accept a two-state solution in accordance with the 1967 agreement.

On the other hand, other results show the alignment and support of Saudi Arabian citizens for Hamas fighters. As many as 95 percent of votes believed that Hamas did not target Israeli civilians on October 7 2023, there were even 40 percent of votes who expressed a positive attitude towards the Hamas movement.

Support for Hamas experienced a big jump compared to a survey conducted in August 2023. Previously, Hamas only received 10 percent of the votes of support from Saudi Arabian citizens.

For your information, before the attacks on the Gaza Strip heated up on October 7 2023, the US was actively trying to reach an agreement to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Similar agreements were also made by several other Arab countries, namely, Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

However, efforts to establish diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel were stalled indefinitely due to the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians. Reported The New York Timesthe results of this survey are recognized as a challenge to the US government’s efforts to normalize diplomatic relations between the two.

