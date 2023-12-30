A 12 year old boy was accused of throwing a glass bottle from the 32nd floor of a hotel in America

#year #boy #accused #throwing #glass #bottle #32nd #floor #hotel #America

A 24-year-old man was injured on the road. (Representative photo)

Two children in New York, a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, threw glass bottles filled with alcohol from the 32nd floor of a hotel near Times Square and injured a woman underneath. Based on Kantor Pos New YorkThe incident occurred on Friday and resulted in temporary road closures. The two children are under the care of guardians at the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel. According to the site, a 12-year-old girl was charged with reckless conduct endangering life as a minor, and an 11-year-old girl was not charged because of her age.

Quoting a police source, Lent reported that the loud bang of glass breaking in the street caused brief panic as some people thought it was a gunshot. “I understand why people thought it was a gunshot. When something falls from the 32nd floor and hits the ground, there will be a loud noise,” said a law enforcement official.

Two children threw glass bowls filled with alcohol out a 32nd floor window. Hotel employees reportedly said bottles fell from the sky on the Eighth Avenue side of the hotel, in front of the Shake Shack. A 24-year-old man was injured on the road. According to police, he suffered a head injury. After the incident, the woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

“It sounded like an explosion or gunshots,” a passerby told the officer. “Throwing a bottle from the 34th floor could really kill someone,” said another man who was almost hit by the bottle. He later described the idea of ​​throwing the bottles as “crazy” and said police arrested three children and two adults.

Also read | A man in the UK threatened to defecate on an airport conveyor belt after a delay in the delivery of his luggage

According to some street vendors, the children were apparently inspired by Hizzoner’s confetti throwing ceremony and started throwing glass bottles. “The NYPD cordoned off the entire area for over an hour,” a parking attendant across the street from the hotel told the newspaper. He added that customers in the parking lot could not leave because of the bottle throwing incident.

Additionally, an employee at a nearby restaurant said he “thought someone was trying to jump out the window” and workers were forced to shelter in place for more than three hours. “I thought it was suicide. When I leave for work, everyone looks up,” said another person from the Sugar Factory.