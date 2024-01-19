A 13-year-old boy may be responsible for at least 380 false bomb alarms, according to French police

January 18, 2024 – 11:01 p.m

A 13-year-old boy in France is suspected of making hundreds of bomb threats, reports Le Parisien. The boy, who was suspected of reporting hundreds of false bomb alarms, was arrested by the police a few days ago.

A few days ago, the prosecutor’s office in Rennes launched an investigation after a series of bomb threats were made in Rennes at the beginning of January. On Monday and Tuesday, the members of a family of four (two parents and two children) were arrested. It soon became clear that the two parents and one of the children were not the culprits, but the younger child admitted that

he was the informant of approximately 380 false bomb alarms that caused complications throughout France.

According to the prosecutor’s office in Rennes, it seems that the boy suffers from a serious personality disorder, and this is not his first legal case. According to Philippe Astruc, the Rennes prosecutor, the minor admitted that he announced the bombs only “as a game”, without political or religious considerations. The young man, who used a VPN to hide his IP address, was caught thanks to technical investigations and international cooperation.

According to the French penal code, false bomb alarms are punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros.

The series of bomb threats began in the fall following a deadly Islamist attack on a teacher and the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip. The authorities could not establish a tangible threat or a political motive behind it. Threats against airports paralyzed traffic at airports for days.

Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti separately promised that the police would find the “clowns”. Until January 16, 2024, 192 investigations were launched into cases related to false bomb alarms, one investigation covered several cases. So far, about thirty of these investigations have led to indictments.

