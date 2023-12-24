A 13-year-old child, his mother and grandmother died in the overturned car in the water, in Satu Mare. The boy’s sister, the only one alive

Tragic end for a family from Satu Mare. A 13-year-old boy, his mother and grandmother died after their car fell into a former irrigation canal.

The car driven by the 40-year-old woman, the boy’s mother, skidded on the road, entered the opposite direction and overturned in the ditch. The only person who managed to get out of the car is the woman’s daughter, a 17-year-old girl. She was picked up by emergency crews.

When rescuers arrived, the car was almost completely submerged in water, and the driver, her 70-year-old mother, and the boy were trapped inside. Nothing could be done for the three.

The police are trying to find out, after questioning the only person who escaped the accident, to find out how everything happened.

