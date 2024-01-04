A 13-year-old gamer played Tetris until the program crashed and was the first to successfully beat the game (clip)

#13yearold #gamer #played #Tetris #program #crashed #successfully #beat #game #clip

A 13-year-old American gamer was able to hack the original Nintendo version of Tetris. was the first to succeed

On Jan. 3, 2024, news website The New York Time reported that 13-year-old Willis Gibson, or “Blue Scuti,” in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in the United States, was able to topple the original Nintendo video game Tetris. was the first to succeed on December 21st.

It took him 38.30 minutes to reach level 157 and score 999999, which was the point at which the game program crashed. and appeared unable to continue This makes him the first player to officially beat the original Nintendo version of Tetris.

Technically, Gibson, or “Blue Scuti” in the gaming world, hit what gamers call a “kill screen,” which is where the Tetris code glitches. and eventually causes the game to stop working. While this may not sound like a win to most people, But it is a highly coveted achievement in the world of video games.

Gibson’s success is also huge for Tetris, which has long been touted as “superior” and extremely playable. until the player dies And no one can overcome it.

Willis Gibson has revealed to various media that he has been playing Tetris competitively since 2021 under the name Blue Scuti because he is fascinated by the game’s simplicity. And this success made him very excited. And I can’t feel anything in my fingers anymore.