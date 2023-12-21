A 16-year-old boy was arrested after raping a 23-year-old woman and stealing 12,000 lei from her house

A 16-year-old man from Constanța was pre-arrested for 30 days, accused of raping a 23-year-old woman. Also, he allegedly stole 12,000 lei from the victim’s home, according to News.ro.

The representatives of the Police Inspectorate of Constanța County announced that the policemen from Năvodari detained for 24 hours, a 16-year-old boy, suspected of committing the crime of rape.

“Thus, on December 19, he would have entered the home of the injured person, from whom he would have forcibly taken the sum of 12,000 lei. Later, he would have had sexual relations with her, against the will of the injured person”, stated the police.

The victim is 23 years old.

The young man was taken to the Detention and Preventive Arrest Center of the Constanța County Police Inspectorate.

He was presented to the court, which decided on his preventive arrest for 30 days.

