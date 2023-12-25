A 19-year-old girl dies after an accident between a car and a VTC in Usera

A 19-year-old girl died this Monday after a front-to-side collision between a car and a VTC on Andalucía Avenue, in the Usera district, a Madrid Emergency spokeswoman informed Europa Press. The event took place around 4:00 a.m. this Monday on Andalucía Avenue near Poblados Avenue, at an intersection regulated by traffic lights, where the vehicles collided, leaving the car overturned.

The Madrid City Council Firefighters had to rescue a 19-year-old woman from tourism, who was in cardiorespiratory arrest. The Samur-Civil Protection team has begun cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers but has finally only been able to confirm the death of the young woman.

In the same vehicle were two other young women between 19 and 20 years old who have been treated by Samur-PC, one for minor bruises and the other for an anxiety crisis. Both have been taken to the hospital.

Samur-PC has also treated the passenger of the VTC, a 24-year-old young man who had mild rib trauma, while the driver of this vehicle was unharmed. In addition, relatives of the deceased have come to the scene and have had to be treated for anxiety attacks.

The National Police have gone to the scene and the Municipal Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

