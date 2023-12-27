A 2 nm node can become surprisingly expensive

Analysts expect brutal wafer costs, as the construction of the factories will not be cheap either.

According to a report by the Taiwan Economic Daily, a serious 50% price increase can be expected for 2 nm nodes, as the projected cost per wafer can reach thirty thousand dollars. For the 3 nm processes, which are still very limited nowadays, you have to count on twenty thousand dollars, which in itself is a lot, but compared to the next level, it doesn’t seem like it at all.

Most of the rising costs come from the fact that the costs of applying the technology are rising. A plant processing 50,000 wafers per month, designed for a 2 nm node, will no longer cost less than 28 billion dollars, largely due to the price of the equipment to be installed.

According to the diagram above by International Business Strategies, it also appears that the increase in prices is accelerating in connection with new production technologies, i.e. the step beyond 2 nm means an even greater additional cost, which also raises the question of whether a new one is worth it at all switch to node. It is probably less and less advisable to use the classic method to jump to the latest technologies, so chip design companies will increasingly turn to the chiplet, so that non-critical parts of the given design can be manufactured using a cheaper process.

